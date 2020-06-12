News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Juventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss

Juventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss
By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty on Italian football’s return to action but Juventus still reached the Coppa Italia final despite being held by 10-man AC Milan in Turin.

The goalless draw proved enough for Juve to progress on away goals courtesy of a stoppage-time Ronaldo penalty in a 1-1 draw at the San Siro almost four months ago.

The Portugal forward hit the post from the spot 16 minutes into the game but the match turned in the home side’s favour again just six seconds later when Croatian striker Ante Rebic caught Danilo with a chest-high studs-showing challenge. The misjudgement as he chased a clearance saw him red-carded.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action, although Milan stepped up their efforts as the game progressed without creating many openings.

History was made as Milan brought on five substitutes and Juventus four in new rules designed to help squads deal with the fixture demands following the coronavirus suspension.

Juve will play either Napoli or Inter Milan in the final with the Naples side 1-0 up ahead of their home leg.

The second night of LaLiga’s resumption saw Granada beat Getafe 2-1 courtesy of Carlos Fernandez’s 79th-minute goal.

Dani Olmo hit an early brace as RB Leipzig consolidated third place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim.

The Turkish Super Lig resumed following its suspension with Fenerbahce beating Kayserispor 2-1 at home and Trabzonspor winning 3-1 at Goztepe.

There were 350 supporters present as Esbjerg beat Randers 4-2 in the Danish Superliga after a socially-distanced crowd was allowed to return.

READ MORE

Barcelona can call on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez against Mallorca

More on this topic

Profits at Ronaldo's super agent's Dublin company soar to €52.79mProfits at Ronaldo's super agent's Dublin company soar to €52.79m

Cristiano Ronaldo wins ruling over 2010 settlement with ‘rape’ complainantCristiano Ronaldo wins ruling over 2010 settlement with ‘rape’ complainant

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Madrid court for tax fraud hearingCristiano Ronaldo arrives at Madrid court for tax fraud hearing

DNA sample 'very standard' says Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyerDNA sample 'very standard' says Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Coppa ItaliaCristiano RonaldoJuventusTOPIC: Cristiano Ronaldo

More in this Section

Curragh hosts first classic of racing season in IrelandCurragh hosts first classic of racing season in Ireland

Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitchJurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitch

GAA reiterates zero tolerance for racism: Clubs being educated on dealing with incidents GAA reiterates zero tolerance for racism: Clubs being educated on dealing with incidents


Lifestyle

As dusk fell at Clarke’s Road in the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane on a chilly and blustery Thursday night, a scene that might have caused alarm a short few months ago began to unfold. Five men wearing hazmat suits, safety goggles and masks emerged from vans parked at the local green.Midsummer Moments: Corcadorca Theatre makes 'Contact'

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »