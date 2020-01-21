Jose Mourinho: Troy Parrott ‘not ready at all’

How do you solve a problem like replacing Harry Kane?

Certainly not by throwing Troy Parrott in at the deep end.

Or at least not yet.

That was the gist of Jose Mourinho’s assessment of where the rising Irish star is at, as he explained today why he won’t be turning to the 17-year-old Dubliner to shoulder the goal-scoring burden at Spurs in the absence of their injured talisman.

“I don’t think he’s ready at all,” the Tottenham manager made clear.

Parrott, a key player in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 side, whose scintillating form earned him a senior debut in the friendly against New Zealand in November, hasn’t featured for Spurs since being blooded in the Premier League as an 85th-minute sub in the 5-0 thrashing of Burnley the following month.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Norwich, Mourinho explained why the tyro has not gone on to feature in his current plans.

“I'm ready to answer you because I had a long conversation with him today, so I’m ready to share with you a little bit," Mourinho said.

"I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably [Japhet] Tanganga had. One thing is 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance.

"Okay, in Tanganga's case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years of working and playing: playing in his age groups, playing in England national teams, which also gave him some experience. Then with me, it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

"I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes. I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes. But to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody (that needs) to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all."