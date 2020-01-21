News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jose Mourinho: Troy Parrott ‘not ready at all’

Jose Mourinho: Troy Parrott ‘not ready at all’
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 05:17 PM

How do you solve a problem like replacing Harry Kane?

Certainly not by throwing Troy Parrott in at the deep end.

Or at least not yet.

That was the gist of Jose Mourinho’s assessment of where the rising Irish star is at, as he explained today why he won’t be turning to the 17-year-old Dubliner to shoulder the goal-scoring burden at Spurs in the absence of their injured talisman.

“I don’t think he’s ready at all,” the Tottenham manager made clear.

Parrott, a key player in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 side, whose scintillating form earned him a senior debut in the friendly against New Zealand in November, hasn’t featured for Spurs since being blooded in the Premier League as an 85th-minute sub in the 5-0 thrashing of Burnley the following month.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Norwich, Mourinho explained why the tyro has not gone on to feature in his current plans.

“I'm ready to answer you because I had a long conversation with him today, so I’m ready to share with you a little bit," Mourinho said.

"I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably [Japhet] Tanganga had. One thing is 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance.

"Okay, in Tanganga's case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years of working and playing: playing in his age groups, playing in England national teams, which also gave him some experience. Then with me, it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

"I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes. I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes. But to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody (that needs) to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all."

Jose Mourinho: Troy Parrott ‘not ready at all’

More on this topic

Rodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing sessionRodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing session

Sheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack RobinsonSheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack Robinson

Tributes paid to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of his deathTributes paid to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of his death

Talk of Celtic demise is very premature – Neil LennonTalk of Celtic demise is very premature – Neil Lennon

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing sessionRodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing session

Mercy Mounthawk win electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national championsMercy Mounthawk win electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national champions

Declan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captainDeclan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captain

Sheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack RobinsonSheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack Robinson


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

'We’re far more comfortable talking to our kids about death than we are about sex'Learner Dad: 'The five-year-old can’t wait for our cat to die'

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »