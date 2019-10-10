News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Irish Examiner writer Trizia Fiorellino dies after short illness

Irish Examiner writer Trizia Fiorellino dies after short illness
Trizia Fiorellino supporting Chelsea in Moscow.
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 08:00 AM

Trizia Fiorellino, Chelsea fan correspondent for the Irish Examiner since 2004, has died in a London hospital after a short illness.

Trizia, 50, was a regular contributor to Examiner Sport’s Terrace Talk feature and frequently contributed articles on general Premier League news. Her last column with the Irish Examiner was in July when she happily welcomed the return of Frank Lampard to Stamford Bridge.

Trizia was also chairman of the Chelsea Supporters Group which was established to represent the views of ordinary fans to the club board in the often febrile and volatile atmosphere at Stamford Bridge and was highly respected for her keen intelligence and negotiating skills.

Chelsea’s director of communications Steve Atkins said she was “respected by everyone here and will be sorely missed”.

Steven Kelly, long-time and good-humoured sparring partner with Trizia in his role as Liverpool fan correspondent, said: “This is awful. I noticed she said nothing about our rather lucky win at Stamford Bridge, and then nothing about Spurs conceding seven. That is when I actually began worrying.”

Allan Prosser, Irish Examiner editor, said: “The football world is a smaller place without Trish’s smile and generous disposition. She helped football supporters in many unheralded and unreported ways and balanced lifelong support for Chelsea, home and away, with a challenging job in logistics for a large company.

She is an irreplaceable loss for her many friends and for her family.

Sports editor Tony Leen added: “The first time I met her, Trizia swept into a conference in Cork on sportswriting like she owned the gig. She was swashbuckling and funny and blindly loyal to her beloved Chelsea — frequently in the face of reason and fact.

“To her family and friends, the team at Examiner Sport extends heartfelt sympathies.

“I hope Frank Lampard realises what a loyal foot soldier he has lost.”

READ MORE

Petr Cech switches sports to sign with ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix

More on this topic

Lampard relieved to break Stamford Bridge duck with win over BrightonLampard relieved to break Stamford Bridge duck with win over Brighton

Lampard silent on Derby situation and focused on ending Blues’ wait for home winLampard silent on Derby situation and focused on ending Blues’ wait for home win

Teenager Gilmour thanks Chelsea boss Lampard for showing faithTeenager Gilmour thanks Chelsea boss Lampard for showing faith

Lampard wary of Manchester United threat after Chelsea see off GrimsbyLampard wary of Manchester United threat after Chelsea see off Grimsby


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Scotland set up Japan showdown with bonus-point win against RussiaScotland set up Japan showdown with bonus-point win against Russia

England prepared for every outcome as typhoon threatens to hamper France clashEngland prepared for every outcome as typhoon threatens to hamper France clash

McNair hopes Holland take Northern Ireland lightlyMcNair hopes Holland take Northern Ireland lightly

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »