Injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox moved to National Rehabilitation Hospital

A Meath man who sustained life-altering injuries in an attack before a Liverpool match, has moved to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire for treatment.

Sean Cox's local GAA club in Dunboyne is raising funds for his ongoing recovery which it says will be long and difficult and will need significant funding over many years.

A statement from St. Peters says Sean worked tirelessly to contribute to his community and they in turn are determined to support him.

"Over the past number of months Sean has been taking small but important steps on a road to recovery," the club said.

"His journey will be a long and difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean’s recovery."

A GoFundMe page has been set up and a number of events both locally and nationally will take place over the coming months.

