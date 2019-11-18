Here's how Ireland's players rated in disappointing draw with Denmark

Paul Dowling assesses the performances of Ireland's players in the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Darren Randolph 7. The Bray custodian didn’t have a single shot to deal with in the first 45 minutes. Was never really troubled by the Danes after the break either but ended up picking the ball out of his net after their first attempt on goal through Martin Braithwaite’s effort.

Matt Doherty 8. Filled the void left by the suspended skipper Seamus Coleman at right-back. Scored his goal in green with the late equaliser with a superb header. After a quiet opening period, came into the game after the turnaround but lost the run of Braithwaite for the Danish goal.

Shane Duffy 8. Captained the side for the first time in his career. Was a colossus at the heart of the Irish defence with a series of clearing headers. The big Brighton man was a threat off set-pieces but could not repeat his previous goal-scoring heroics against the Danes.

John Egan 6. Was a steady foil to Duffy. It appeared a clash of heads with Danish striker Andreas Cornelius affected the Sheffield United defender early on but it turned out to be a calf injury that saw the centre half replaced at the interval by Ciaran Clark.

Enda Stevens 7. With the left-back berth now his own, he superbly assist Doherty’s 85th-minute equaliser with a wonderful cross. Defended well throughout. Chose a cross-shot in injury time when Kasper Schmeichel fumbled in injury time when a cross was the better option.

Glenn Whelan 7. Anchored the midfield by joining Niall Quinn on 91 caps. Booked by referee Felix Brych for a tackle on Jens Styger Larsen in the 55th minute. As Christian Eriksen found space in the final half-hour, the veteran was withdrawn with nine minutes to go.

Conor Hourihane 6. Could not convert a glorious 33rd-minute chance. His early second-half cross almost caught out Kasper Schmeichel but the Aston Villa playmaker didn’t get a foothold in the contest in the middle of the park. Replaced by Callum Robinson with 22 minutes to go.

Jeff Hendrick 6. Didn’t look comfortable playing off McGoldrick, especially with his back to goal. Poor distribution especially in the first half. Came more into the game in the second half when dropping deep to get involved.

James McClean 6. His 72nd cap brought the Derry-native level with Liam Brady and Kenny Cunningham. Although his desire cannot be questioned, there was no end-product. Was frustrated by being penalised for several second-half challenges which resulted in his 78th minute yellow card.

Alan Browne 6. Surprisingly chosen on the right-wing. Struck a 37th-minute half-volley from outside the box narrowly wide. Moved into a central position for the final 30 minutes but the Preston midfielder could not get a foothold.

David McGoldrick 8. Troubled the Danish defensive duo of Mathias Jorgensen and Simon Kjaer all evening in a very physical battle. His link-up play was outstanding. The ball didn’t fall for the striker who was limited to a couple of half-chances in the second half.

SUBS: Ciaran Clark 6 (for Egan half time). Did a decent job when brought on for the second period.

Callum Robinson 5 (for Hourihane 68). Despite his debut goal against New Zealand, failed to make his presence felt.

Sean Maguire 6 (for Whelan 81). Was lively and committed when he came on.

DENMARK: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Jens Styger Larsen; Lasse Schöne (Andreas Christensen 84), Thomas Delaney (Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 13); Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite; Andreas Cornelius (Kasper Dolberg 33).