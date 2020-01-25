News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gerry McAnaney named new FAI President

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 01:49 PM

Gerry McAnaney is the new FAI President after defeating rival candidate Martin Heraghty in today's election to succeed Donal Conway.

At the Association's AGM in July, when Conway was re-elected as President, McAnaney lost out to Paul Cooke in the contest for Vice President while, on the same day, Heraghty was elected to his place on the board.

McAnaney, a former Commandant in the Army who has represented the Defence Forces and, more recently, Football For All on the FAI National Council, has had a wide involvement in football administration over many years.

A Dubliner who has long made his home in Cork, he enjoyed a lengthy association with College Corinthians as well as stints as a player with Cobh Ramblers and Cork City.

Today’s election of Conway's successor is the latest act in a set of sweeping changes which this week saw former international Niall Quinn unveiled as Deputy Interim CEO.

