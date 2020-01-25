Gerry McAnaney named new FAI President

Gerry McAnaney is the new FAI President after defeating rival candidate Martin Heraghty in today's election to succeed Donal Conway.

At the Association's AGM in July, when Conway was re-elected as President, McAnaney lost out to Paul Cooke in the contest for Vice President while, on the same day, Heraghty was elected to his place on the board.

McAnaney, a former Commandant in the Army who has represented the Defence Forces and, more recently, Football For All on the FAI National Council, has had a wide involvement in football administration over many years.

A Dubliner who has long made his home in Cork, he enjoyed a lengthy association with College Corinthians as well as stints as a player with Cobh Ramblers and Cork City.

Today’s election of Conway's successor is the latest act in a set of sweeping changes which this week saw former international Niall Quinn unveiled as Deputy Interim CEO.