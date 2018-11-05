Home»Sport

FAI unveils dates for 2019 Airtricity League season

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 04:14 PM

The domestic season may have just ended 24 hours ago, but the FAI have revealed the key dates for the 2019 season.

The new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season will begin on Friday, February 15, with the First Division commencing a week later.

The President's Cup meeting of double-winners Dundalk and double runners-up Cork City will be played on either February 9 or 10.

The Aviva Stadium has been set aside for the 2019 FAI Cup final on Sunday, November 3, 2019, while the EA SPORTS Cup Final will be played on Saturday, September 14.

Players will get a mid-season break from Saturday, June 15 through to Thursday, June 27.


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballFAILeague of IrelandAirtricity LeagueIreland

Related Articles

Paddy McCourt’s parting gift as Harps take lead to Limerick

Derry City part company with manager Kenny Shiels

'The dopest shirt I've ever seen': Bob Marley's son loves Bohemians' new jersey

St Patrick's Athletic announce new manager to replace Liam Buckley

More in this Section

Leicester players pay respects in Bangkok at Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha funeral

Arsenal draw is a learning curve for Liverpool, says James Milner

Man charged in connection with alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper

Leicester City owner a ‘phenomenal guy’, says colleague


Breaking Stories

How to stay healthy at work – even if your boss doesn’t provide free fruit

Celebs really went wild with their fashion choices at the MTV European Music Awards

7 things not to say to women who don’t have children

The dos and don’ts of being the perfect house guest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »