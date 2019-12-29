News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI could face liquidation if Aviva Stadium loan is called in

FAI could face liquidation if Aviva Stadium loan is called in
Paul Cooke. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By John Fallon
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 02:51 PM

Delegates attending today’s reconvened annual general meeting of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) were informed of the threat of liquidation hovering over the organisation.

Vice-President Paul Cooke, also acting as voluntary executive lead, admitted this would be likely to unfold if the Bank of Ireland called in their €30m loan on the Aviva Stadium.

The original AGM in July had to be adjourned after the FAI were unable to present completed accounts for 2018. These were eventually furnished on December 6, along with revised financial statements for 2016 and 2017. Deloitte, the FAI’s auditors, refused to declare the FAI as a “going concern”.

Stuart Gilhooly from the Players Football Association of Ireland (PFAI) queried the repercussions of this status to the FAI’s survival.

“I can’t give a definitive answer to that but the situation is very serious,” said Mr Cooke.

There is a possibility of liquidation if the stadium loan is called in.

In attendance at CityWest Hotel were 130 delegates, 104 of whom were eligible to vote.

At this stage, the FAI’s liabilities have soared to almost €70m, leading financial controller Alex O’Connell to reveal a cash injection of €18m is essential to stave off insolvency. This was the figure cited by Sports Minister Shane Ross on December 16 following a showdown between the parties at Leinster House.

Ross ruled out the State directly bailing out the FAI but the prospect of buying their share in the national stadium remains in the mix. That may be the only solution for the cash-strapped organisation at the end of an unprecedented year of upheaval.

A report commissioned by Sport Ireland into corporate governance and financial concerns was last month referred to the Gardaí.

A number of other probes are underway, the most serious being by the State’s corporate watchdog, the Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

They have interviewed both past and current directors of the FAI and carry the power to instigate criminal proceedings.

Deloitte, who have resigned as the FAI’s auditors after 23 years, were represented by Richard Howard and Niall Walsh.

They read a prepared statement contending they were misled by the FAI’s former directors.

Deloitte had approved all yearly accounts up to 2017 but in April of this year, lodged a H4 complaint under the Companies Act.

They accuse the FAI of not keeping proper records after details emerged of a €100,000 bridging loan given by former chief executive John Delaney to his employers in 2017. The loan, repaid later that year, was concealed from most of the board and omitted from the annual accounts.

FAI President Donal Conway will step down next month, completing a full clearout of the board under the Delaney era.

He agreed to a request from Derry City delegate Denis Bradley that the FAI release a statement later today apologising to the Irish public for the ongoing contoversies.

More on this topic

FAI AGM: Calling in Aviva debts would push FAI into examinershipFAI AGM: Calling in Aviva debts would push FAI into examinership

New FAI board to have its first female directorNew FAI board to have its first female director

IRFU rules out purchasing FAI interest in Aviva StadiumIRFU rules out purchasing FAI interest in Aviva Stadium

Slovakia confirm venue for Euro 2020 play-off against IrelandSlovakia confirm venue for Euro 2020 play-off against Ireland

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Demarai Gray makes amends to fire Leicester back to winning ways at West HamDemarai Gray makes amends to fire Leicester back to winning ways at West Ham

Captain Kane rescues late point for Spurs as VAR leaves Norwich frustratedCaptain Kane rescues late point for Spurs as VAR leaves Norwich frustrated

Game in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defenceGame in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defence

Troy Deeney brace helps Watford to comfortable win over Aston VillaTroy Deeney brace helps Watford to comfortable win over Aston Villa


Lifestyle

Irish artists had a vintage year in the comic-book world, while there was also an eclectic mix of impressive offerings from overseas producers, writes Don O’Mahony.Irish artists to the fore in vintage year for comic-book world

From break-through acts to dad-techno and the return of Bruce, Ed Power gazes into his crystal ball to identify music’s main talking points for 2020.Who (and what) will be rockin’ the year ahead in the world of music?

Ciara McDonnell meets Eithne O'Halloran who reflects on her school days at Kylemore Abbey.School Daze: Eithne O'Halloran reflects on her school days at Kylemore Abbey

New Year’s Eve often promises great things however, it’s usually a big letdown. Maybe it’s time to break the old tradition of cramped nightclubs and get away from it all, writes Paula Burns.Here's three ideas (and places) for a very different last minute new year celebration

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »