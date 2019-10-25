News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Champions end on a high; Drogs a step closer to Premier Division return

Dundalk captain Brian Gartland lifts the SSE Airtricity League trophy. Picture: Seb Daly / Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:10 PM

Champions Dundalk ended the SSE Airticity Premier Division season with a 4-0 victory at home to St. Patrick's Athletic.

That result, coupled with Derry City's 4-0 win at home to Finn Harps means it's the Candystripes and not Pat's that secure the final Europa League spot.

Bohemians captain Derek Pender had a dream send-off at Dalymount tonight.

He scored the winner from the penalty spot in his final game as a player with Bohs coming from behind to beat Sligo 2-1.

Jack Byrne scored the opener as Shamrock Rovers beat Cork City 3-0 in Tallaght.

Menawhile, Drogheda United are a step closer to a return to the Premier Division.

Jamie Hollywood of Drogheda United, centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the SSE Airtricity League First Division Promotion / Relegation Play-off between Drogheda United and Cabinteely. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
A hat-trick from Luke McNally saw them beat Cabinteely 5-1 in the second leg of their promotion playoff, and 6-2 on aggregate.

Drogs will face Finn Harps for a place in next season's top flight, with the first leg on Monday night.

While UCD's stay in the top flight came to an end with a 4-2 defeat away to Waterford.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

