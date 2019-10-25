Champions end on a high; Drogs a step closer to Premier Division return

Champions Dundalk ended the SSE Airticity Premier Division season with a 4-0 victory at home to St. Patrick's Athletic.
That result, coupled with Derry City's 4-0 win at home to Finn Harps means it's the Candystripes and not Pat's that secure the final Europa League spot.
Bohemians captain Derek Pender had a dream send-off at Dalymount tonight.
He scored the winner from the penalty spot in his final game as a player with Bohs coming from behind to beat Sligo 2-1.
Jack Byrne scored the opener as Shamrock Rovers beat Cork City 3-0 in Tallaght.
Menawhile, Drogheda United are a step closer to a return to the Premier Division.
A hat-trick from Luke McNally saw them beat Cabinteely 5-1 in the second leg of their promotion playoff, and 6-2 on aggregate.
Drogs will face Finn Harps for a place in next season's top flight, with the first leg on Monday night.
While UCD's stay in the top flight came to an end with a 4-2 defeat away to Waterford.