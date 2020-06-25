News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf Moor

By Brendan O'Brien
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 03:00 PM

Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf Moor
Jeff Hendrick's Burnley contract expires at the end of June. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jeff Hendrick will be a free agent next week.

The Burnley midfielder’s contract expires at Turf Moor at the end of June and the English Premier League outfit have confirmed that he leaves “after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal” with the Dubliner.

The Republic of Ireland international, linked lately with AC Milan and Celtic, joined Burnley from Derby County in 2016 after a hugely impressive role for his country at that summer’s European Championships and boss Sean Dyche has paid rich tribute to his contribution.

“Jeff has been a fantastic professional for us,” said Dyche of a player who appeared 139 times for the Clarets.

“He has delivered in many different positions with a great attitude.”

Former England No.1 Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon, and Adam Legzdins are also out of contract and set to exit.

Defender Phil Bardsley, who looked like joining that exodus at one point, has signed up for another year.

Meanwhile, the Airtricity League looks set for a restart date at the end of July but issues over relegation and the FAI Cup have yet to be resolved after another round of lengthy talks yesterday.

Representatives of the FAI, the PFAI (Professional Footballers Association of Ireland) and the National League Committee met from the early afternoon through to the late evening in an effort to reach agreement and are expected to do so again in the coming days.

It appears that a consensus has been reached on a slimmed-down 18-game Premier Division season — including those games already played — and the restart date of July 31 but the question of relegation/promotion and the debate on whether or not to proceed with the FAI Cup remain open.

More on this topic

Ireland keepers Kieran O’Hara and Rob Elliot let go by Man United and NewcastleIreland keepers Kieran O’Hara and Rob Elliot let go by Man United and Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold hails ‘statement’ performance as Liverpool close on titleTrent Alexander-Arnold hails ‘statement’ performance as Liverpool close on title

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands more cutting edge despite blunting BladesOle Gunnar Solskjaer demands more cutting edge despite blunting Blades

Etihad Stadium given green light to host Manchester City’s clash with LiverpoolEtihad Stadium given green light to host Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Klopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with ChelseaKlopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with Chelsea

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

Konrad Im says LGBT+ groups have a key role to play during the current pandemicLockdown & ‘Out’: LGBT+ support during Covid-19

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »