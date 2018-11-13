‘We’re doing everything in our power for Chicago not to happen again’

By Brendan O’Brien

First impression in Blanchardstown yesterday was that the All Blacks were just flat out trolling their hosts.

It was hardly coincidental that Ryan Crotty, the man who broke Irish hearts with THAT late try in 2013, was up for media duties. Or that the guy sitting alongside him at the team hotel was Dane Coles, who played the last pass in that epic five-minute, 41-phase move.

Then Ryan’s almost sheepish recollection of his historic moment made you think again.

“I remember Dane did all the work and I didn’t have to do anything and since then I’ve had to apologise to every Irishman I’ve met since,” he joked when asked about the try that denied Ireland a first win in 28 attempts against the All Blacks.

Ireland would finally scratch that most persistent of itches three years later when defeating the Kiwis in Soldier Field but there is a case to argue that another win for Joe Schmidt’s side this week would be of even greater import than that historic first.

For a start, there would be no immediate right of reply, as was was the case when New Zealand exacted revenge for the Chicago reversal just two weeks later. Steve Hansen’s men courted controversy but ultimately brooked no argument in claiming a 21-9 win in Dublin that time.

No, an Irish win here would retain its full value through to next year’s World Cup in Japan. By then, Crotty would have likely heard more than enough about it from a certain Ronan O’Gara who is his backs coach at club level in Christchurch.

“Aw, he’s not too bad. I think he’s in later in the week. Some of the boys might get a chance to catch up and say g’day but he is a pretty passionate Irishman, isn’t he? Yeah, it would be nice to get the job done on Saturday so we don’t have to hear from him too much.”

A year of potential taunts aside, there is plenty here to motivate the visitors.

Head coach Steve Hansen has already stoked the fires with his gambit that this meeting of the sides ranked one and two in the world will decide who is the global game’s big dogs but this is a game coloured by the past as well as the present and the future.

New Zealand’s loss three years ago brought over a hundred years of servitude to an end for Ireland. That still doesn’t sit well with the world champions, regardless of how often men such as Crotty and Coles say there is no need for extra fuel.

“We’re doing everything in our power for that not to happen again, because we were both involved in Chicago and it wasn’t a great feeling,” said the latter. “We can talk about history and stuff like that, but it’s all about this week.

“Both teams have had a lot of drama, like 2013, when we pulled off that magic win. In 2016 they got us. But those things aren’t going to help you this week.”

If you could kill teams with kindness then we would already be giving Ireland the last rites. This is simply what New Zealand do. Hansen has been at it in London and in Dublin of late and Msrs Crotty and Coles followed up with love bombs of their own.

They know rugby people here love that sort of stuff. They know there is an historic inferiority complex that is never far from the surface when they hit Europe. It’s evident every time they are asked for their perceptions of northern hemisphere rugby.

And whether they set the alarm clock – as if - to catch it.

“I got two kids mate, so I need all the sleep I can get,” said Coles when asked if he had watched any Six Nations or Champions Cup lately. “Actually, because they used to be up early the odd time, I used to chuck on the odd (bit of) sport. In New Zealand you have to pay for the Rugby Channel.

“That’s where they play all the Six Nations and I’m not paying for that! They actually started playing some of the (Six Nations) games on Sky Sport and I actually watched a few while the kids were demanding breakfast and that. I’d flip it on, yeah.”