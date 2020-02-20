Tucker relishing ‘massive challenge’ of Six Nations clash

Ireland U20s forward coach Colm Tucker is anticipating a massive challenge from England in tomorrow night’s Six Nations clash at Franklin’s Gardens.

Both teams have two wins under their belts heading into this fixture, with Ireland’s bonus-point triumphs against Scotland and Wales giving them a slight advantage over Alan Dickens’ men in the Championship table.

“They are obviously extremely physical. You don’t go to France and win in Perpignan or win in Scotland [without being a top side].

"They are going to challenge us in different ways. They progressed in terms of they were able to open up France quite a bit off first phase and got some joy from that,” Tucker explained.

“They were really able to mind the ball against Scotland and push the width. There is a big emphasis on them winning collisions defensively as well.

“It’s going to be an absolutely massive challenge going over there but it’s one that we are very much looking forward to.”

After playing host to their Celtic neighbours at Musgrave Park in the previous rounds, Ireland will encounter a different atmosphere for tonight’s game.

They have received the backing of a partisan crowd up to this point, but the shoe will be on the other foot for Noel McNamara’s charges in the East Midlands tonight.

Additionally, England last tasted home defeat at this grade in March 2016 and will be in a confident mood as a consequence of recording back-to-back away successes (France and Scotland).

Noel has been strong on this in the leadership group this morning [Monday] and in our meetings. Going away is a bit different. Conversely, it’s England’s first home game. We won’t have the crowd to feed off, so it’s about feeding off each other’s energy.

“They’re going to get energy from their crowd, so it’s about how we manage it.

“Technically minding the ball, tactically playing in the right areas. Feed into that as well.”

The current Irish crop are aiming to replicate the Grand Slam heroics of last year’s group and another victory will guarantee at least a Triple Crown for 2020.

However, Tucker said this is the furthest thing from the minds of the players heading into round three.

“It’s very much England away and the challenge that brings. Our focus is around how we perform. We haven’t looked at any outcome or anything like that.” Tucker added.

Though his troops convincingly put Wales to the sword a fortnight ago on Leeside, head coach McNamara has made four changes to his starting line-up for this evening’s contest.

Having missed out on the Welsh game through illnesses, Ethan McIlroy and Hayden Hyde return at right-wing and inside centre respectively.

Despite proving themselves to be able deputies for the Ulster duo, Ben Moxham and Luis Faria drop out of the match day 23. John McKee is given the nod at hooker to form an all-Leinster front row alongside Marcus Hanan and Tom Clarkson.

As expected, openside flanker Mark Hernan — who bagged a brace of tries against Wales — is ruled out of contention through a back injury. His spot in the back-row will be taken by Alex Soroka with former Newbridge College student Cian Prendergast providing cover on the replacements bench.

For the third game in succession, Banbridge man David McCann will captain Ireland from the No 8 position.

Although they are Munster’s only representatives in the starting 15, Jack Crowley (out-half) and Thomas Ahern (second row) will aim to bolster their growing reputations against the Sam Maunder-led hosts.

