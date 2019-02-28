Stephen Archer still targeting World Cup call

If you are good enough to play for your province more or less every week from September to May, an expectation to figure in your country’s plans in World Cup year would be perfectly reasonable. That is especially the case if you happen to be a prop forward, with Joe Schmidt likely to bring three loosehead and three tighthead props to Japan next September.

Given that Munster’s Stephen Archer wasn’t involved with Ireland in Rome on Sunday and not required for the recent national panel camps at Carton House, there may be a view abroad that he will be among the disappointed when Schmidt announces his 31-strong panel for Japan in August. Right now, it does seem that Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter and ‘Archie’s’ Munster teammate John Ryan are a safer bet.

Although clearly a realist, Archer doesn’t see things in that light.

“I’d always back myself.” says the 31-year-old Corkman. “I was watching the match (in Rome) and you obviously want to be out there. From a personal point of view, it’s disappointing, so you just have to get on with it and look forward to playing games with Munster the whole time.

“I suppose to improve my own performances with Munster is the only thing I can do, keep improving as a player and if we keep going as a team and I am in there week-in, week-out, hopefully I will get the nod. I must be close, anyone involved in their province the whole time has a chance. It’s about putting in big performances in big matches.”

Having caught the eye in the win over the Ospreys last week, Archer is hoping for more of the same against the Scarlets on Saturday.

Tough matches away in the PRO14 are a good place to make a point. This week is an important match and then down the line there are big European Cup matches and knockout rugby. If you can get the nod for those matches and perform at a high level, then you’re in with a shout. But for myself, it’s just one game at a time and to consistently put in strong performances.

Whereas the Munster camp was applauding the role played by Billy Holland and Darren O’Shea in lifting Tadhg Beirne high into the Swansea night to make a crucial lineout steal against the Ospreys, Ireland were lamenting the failure of the Irish lineout against Italy in Rome a couple of days later. Hooker Seán Cronin has come in for a deal of criticism but others question if it can always be the thrower’s fault. What about the lifters and the callers and the quality of the opposition?

“It’s all about timing and when that timing is off a little bit, a lot of times it’s the hooker who gets the blame,” said Archer.

“But, no, rugby is a team effort and it’s really important that you get all of those right. Lifters have to be on the ball and callers usually do a lot of analysis and know where to win the ball — 99% of the time the hookers will hit their man but...”

Archer and Munster are now planning another successful raid on one of the great traditional homes of Welsh rugby on Saturday.

“All we can do is try to keep winning so as to keep us where we are because Glasgow don’t look like losing many games.

“It’s important for us to keep our place at the top of our conference and keep fighting to get that home semi-final. Wales is always a tough place to go so we hope to grind out another victory like last Friday.

“It would be brilliant to win before another break in the schedule. I suppose we are going to have to win, Glasgow are going to Zebre and no disrespect to Zebre but you’d expect Glasgow to get a win there.

“So if we want to stay on top of our conference, we are going to have to have to get the win and Parc Y Scarlets isn’t an easy place to get a win.

“I don’t think we have a great record over there. They have pretty strong home form this season and for the last few seasons, they’ve beaten the likes of Ulster and Leinster there so we’re under no illusions.”