Sevens star Hannah Tyrrell added to Ireland squad for Wales clash

Hannah Tyrrell has joined up with Ireland's Six Nations squad after spending the past fortnight away on Sevens duty in Hamilton and Sydney.

Hannah Tyrrell

Tyrrell is included in a 27-strong selection by coach Adam Griggs ahead of Friday's announcement of the team to face Wales in Donnybrook on Sunday afternoon.

Grand Slam-winning scrum-half Larissa Muldoon has also been called up as Ireland sweat on the fitness of Cliodhna Moloney and Ellen Murphy. Moloney is proceeding through the HIA process and will follow the graduated return to play protocols after being forced off in the 18-14 victory over Scotland last weekend.

Murphy received a calf injury during that game and will be monitored across the week.

BACKS: Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster).

FORWARDS: Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster), * Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster). *Uncapped at this level