Sarries’ Barritt a major doubt for Euro clash

By Adam Hathaway
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Saracens captain Brad Barritt is facing a race against time to be fit for the Champions Cup semi-final against Munster on April 20.

The inside centre was stretchered off in Saracens’ 56-27 last-eight win over Glasgow on Saturday with an ankle injury that was scanned on Monday.

Barritt is a central figure in Saracens’ defensive system and his absence in Coventry would be keenly felt by the English champions.

But the Londoners, who returned from a team ski trip on Tuesday, are not hopeful that their talismanic captain will make the Munster match leaving a hole in their side.

Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby, said:

The news is probably as good as it could have been but he is still in a race to be ready for Munster. It’s not ruled out.

If Barritt, 32, does not make it Owen Farrell would take over the captaincy after his up and down Six Nations campaign with England.

But Saracens do expect to have Mako Vunipola back for Munster after an ankle forced him to miss England’s last three Six Nations matches.

Munster yesterday announced ticket details for their clash at the 32,000-capacity Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

As usual, Munster’s allocation will be distributed among clubs, Munster Rugby Supporters Club, and 10-year ticket holders. Supporters club members can apply for two tickets each.

