NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Rory Best may figure in Ulster's clash with Connacht, but Stockdale out

By Orla Bannon
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 02:57 PM

Rory Best is winning his race to lead Ulster out for the last time at home and play in Saturday's PRO14 play-off against Connacht, but Jacob Stockdale will miss out.

The Ireland wing suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Edinburgh earlier this month which secured Ulster a home play-off berth.

The news over the captain, who is retiring after the Rugby World Cup, is more encouraging, however.

Best damaged ankle ligaments 16 minutes into Ulster's Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Leinster a month ago and left at the Aviva Stadium on crutches and a protective moon boot, but he has made speedy progress.

“Well Rory is training at the moment so there's positive progress at the moment,” confirmed Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“We're not going to definitively decide anything on that yet but it's looking reasonably positive.

“But Jacob's not ready at the moment, so it's unlikely he'll be involved.”

McFarland also revealed Sean Reidy's concussion injury didn't happen in the alleged headbutt incident with Fergus McFadden on Saturday.

The Leinster wing escaped punishment during the PRO14 dead rubber in Belfast, but has been cited and will face a hearing tomorrow.

“That wasn't when he sustained the concussion, no,” added McFarland.

“He got a bump on the head from Alan O'Connor's knee in a ruck clear-out.”

More on this topic

Irish play set in the Troubles receives nine Tony award nods

Former Ireland women’s coach Philip Doyle takes on Scotland job

Departing Wales coach Gatland insists he has not received approach from England

Gary Wilson battles back to claim advantage over Ali Carter

KEYWORDS

UlsterrugbyPro14

More in this Section

Cardiff duo Lane and Carre included in Wales’ World Cup training squad

'The need becomes a greed' - AP McCoy on the psychology behind winning

Bolton takeover deadline extended as Brentford wait on fixture date

Here is RTÉ's schedule of live Championship GAA this summer


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »