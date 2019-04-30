Rory Best may figure in Ulster's clash with Connacht, but Stockdale out

Rory Best is winning his race to lead Ulster out for the last time at home and play in Saturday's PRO14 play-off against Connacht, but Jacob Stockdale will miss out.

The Ireland wing suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Edinburgh earlier this month which secured Ulster a home play-off berth.

The news over the captain, who is retiring after the Rugby World Cup, is more encouraging, however.

Best damaged ankle ligaments 16 minutes into Ulster's Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Leinster a month ago and left at the Aviva Stadium on crutches and a protective moon boot, but he has made speedy progress.

“Well Rory is training at the moment so there's positive progress at the moment,” confirmed Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“We're not going to definitively decide anything on that yet but it's looking reasonably positive.

“But Jacob's not ready at the moment, so it's unlikely he'll be involved.”

McFarland also revealed Sean Reidy's concussion injury didn't happen in the alleged headbutt incident with Fergus McFadden on Saturday.

The Leinster wing escaped punishment during the PRO14 dead rubber in Belfast, but has been cited and will face a hearing tomorrow.

“That wasn't when he sustained the concussion, no,” added McFarland.

“He got a bump on the head from Alan O'Connor's knee in a ruck clear-out.”