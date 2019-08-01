News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Peter O'Mahony: ‘There’s no hanging around for anyone in Ireland camp’

Peter O'Mahony: ‘There’s no hanging around for anyone in Ireland camp’
Peter O’Mahony, an Audi Cork ambassador, says: ‘I’ve played with Jean Kleyn at Munster the last two seasons and he’s a very committed performer.’
By Brendan O'Brien

Staff writer

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Word was that Jean Kleyn kept his eyes open and his mouth mostly shut during his early days in Joe Schmidt’s World Cup warm-up camp.

Named in the 45-man preliminary squad that has been beavering away behind, for the most part, closed doors since mid-June, the South African-born Munster lock becomes officially eligible for Ireland on August 8. Or, to be more pertinent, two days before the first warm-up game, against Italy at Lansdowne Road.

He faces a tough task in earning a place in the 31-man squad for Japan. Four second rows are likely to travel, and James Ryan, Devin Toner, and Iain Henderson are all but certain to get the nod. That leaves Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, and Ultan Dillane all jostling for what may be the last position.

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby has already admitted that Kleyn is “behind the eight ball”, given he is uncapped and just in the door. The player himself has spoken about living in the moment, but Munster team-mate Peter O’Mahony has revealed that his days of being seen rather than heard are well over.

“He’s thrown that well out the window by now,” joked O’Mahony, an Audi brand ambassador. “He’s well able to shout and roar now and give his opinion. There’s no time to get up to speed in camp. You play like you’ve been there for the last 10 years.

“There’s just no hanging around for anyone.”

Making the World Cup would amount to a remarkably swift elevation for the man from Klerksdorp, but time is on his side in terms of the bigger picture. Still only 25, he has signed on with Munster through to 2022, so it seems safe to assume that the experience he banks now will come in handy at some point down the line.

“He has lots of strong attributes,” said O’Mahony.

“I’ve played with him at Munster the last two seasons and he’s a very committed performer who gets the head down and gets through a lot of work.

“He’s very physical. He has a huge physical presence, and rugby is a physical game. He’s very good in a maul and his breakdown work is very impressive. He’s just one of those second rows who gets through a lot of work.”

Whatever the make-up of the final party, Ireland will have plenty in the way of work done by the time they take on Scotland in their Pool A opener in Yokohama on September 22. The hope is that such diligent prep, allied to the four warm-ups, will flush the remains of a disappointing Six Nations from the system.

Schmidt has pencilled in a handful of weeks off throughout the last month-and-a-half of training and analysis to date, but it is all work and no play from here through to the opener against the Azzurri.

O’Mahony says the extended build-up has been far from a chore.

“It’s rare. This is only my second time experiencing it, but it is great to be having a pre-season with Ireland, because the standard and the quality of it is obviously so high. It’s really enjoyable.

“We’ve been doing a lot of strength and conditioning up to now, but we’re transitioning a bit more to on-the-field stuff now. It’s been intense, but really, really good.”

More on this topic

England players are sweating buckets at Italian heat camp – BrownEngland players are sweating buckets at Italian heat camp – Brown

Established Scotland stars could miss out on World Cup, warns coachEstablished Scotland stars could miss out on World Cup, warns coach

ROG: Larkham a ‘signature signing’ that can help ‘reignite’ Munster’s talented backlineROG: Larkham a ‘signature signing’ that can help ‘reignite’ Munster’s talented backline

O’Gara’s all ready for road at La RochelleO’Gara’s all ready for road at La Rochelle

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Dundalk bow out of Champions League with defeat to QarabagDundalk bow out of Champions League with defeat to Qarabag

Nicolas Pepe expected to complete club-record move to Arsenal within 24 hoursNicolas Pepe expected to complete club-record move to Arsenal within 24 hours

Nuno Espirito Santo taking nothing for granted against CrusadersNuno Espirito Santo taking nothing for granted against Crusaders

Tiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openersTiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openers


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »