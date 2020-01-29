PBC claim hard-earned victory over Crescent

Presentation Brothers College 21 - 8 Crescent College Comprehensive

Presentation Brothers College are through to the semi-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup after a hard-earned win over Crescent.

Last year’s finalists were never led and although Crescent pared the margin back to six in the second-half, Alex Kendellen registered PBC’s third try five minutes from the end to make certain of the result.

PBC will face either St Munchin’s or Castletroy in the penultimate round. Crescent College Comprehensive, meanwhile, meet Rockwell in the quarters.

PBC were well down the road to victory at half-time, ahead by 14-3.

Spectators at a cold Musgrave Park had only to wait five minutes for the game’s opening try, full-back Patrick Campbell, an All-Ireland minor winner with Cork last year, at the end of a fine one-two movement with Daniel Hurley out on the left wing.

Scrum-half Alex Walsh slotted the less than straightforward conversion to get PBC up and running early doors.

Crescent’s one and only score of the half arrived a quarter of an hour in, out-half Ben Davey dispatching a penalty between the sticks after PBC were adjudged to have held on in the tackle.

The Limerick school had just the one meaningful chance of a first-half try, scrum-half Jamie Duggan barrelled into touch as he bore down on the PBC line.

The Cork side doubled their try count on 29 minutes, loose-head prop Billy Kingston crashing over under the posts following a fine charge by blindside flanker Jack Kelleher.

Walsh again nailed the conversion.

Crescent could have gone over for an early second-half try, but despite quick thinking at the lineout, David Doyle let the ball slip at the vital moment.

Darragh O’Shea did nab them a five-pointer on 55 minutes, but 14-8 was as close as they’d get.

There followed Kendellen’s try and a Darragh French conversion to leave PBC 70 minutes from yet another final appearance.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College: Tries: B Kingston, P Campell, A Kendellen; Conversions: A Walsh (2), D French,

Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive: Tries: D O’Shea; Penalties: B Davey.

Presentation Brothers College: P Campbell; D Hurley, D French, D Squires, J Keohane; A O’Brien, A Walsh; B Kingston, B Comiskey, D McSweeney; M Deane, S O’Sullivan; J Kelleher, J Forde, A Kendellen.

Replacements Used: R McAuliffe, L Ormond, J O’Brien

Crescent College Comprehensive: B Cosgrove; T O’Sullivan, D O’Shea, D Casserly, E Cantillion Mann; B Davey, J Duggan; B O’Sullivan, J Rickard, D Fitzgerald; D Doyle, D O’Grady; J McKeogh, C Henchy, B Scott.

Replacements Used: E O’Sullivan, R Quinn, L Burke.

Referee: F Murphy