Munster sweat over fitness of All Black Alby Mathewson

Munster could be plunged into yet another scrum-half injury crisis ahead of their tough Heineken Champions Cup trip to Exeter Chiefs next weekend after Johann van Graan admitted he was worried about the fitness of All Black Alby Mathewson.

The 32-year-old New Zealander limped out of Saturday night’s derby loss to Leinster minutes after scoring a late try in just his second appearance since being granted a work permit. The former Hurricanes and Toulon star had been signed in September on a four-month contract as emergency cover for the injured Conor Murray.

If Mathewson was to fail to recover from the leg injury he suffered at the Aviva Stadium he would not only join Murray but also Neil Cronin and James Hart on the list of crocked number nines at the province and head coach van Graan said: “Yeah, I’m worried about him. I thought he was again excellent. His decision-making gave us an extra spark and he managed the game really well. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for the game next weekend.”

Mathewson will be further assessed by Munster’s medical staff this morning with van Graan reporting no additional concerns after a physically intense and high-octane derby other than bumps and bruises. With Duncan Williams the only senior scrum-half still fit, Munster may have to dip into their academy for back-up. That would most likely mean a European debut off the bench for Jack Stafford, who made three Guinness PRO14 appearances last season and has impressed for Munster A in the current Celtic Cup competition. As for Murray, yet to make his seasonal debut having sustained a neck injury last month, van Graan was unable to shed any light on a possible return for the Ireland and Lions star.

“I can’t comment on Conor at this stage,” the Munster boss said. “As soon as we know, I’ll let you guys know.”