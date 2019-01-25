NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Munster make 13 changes to side facing Dragons

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 12:20 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Munster and Connacht have named their teams ahead of their Guinness Pro14 clashes tomorrow.

Out-half Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster for their trip to Dragons.

Tyler Bleyendaal

Full-back Mike Haley and lock Jean Kleyn are the only players to retain their places for last weekend's win over Exeter.

Prop Stephen Archer will win his 180th cap for the southern province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Tyler Bleyendaal (C), Ronan O’Mahony; Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Ciaran Parker, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Calvin Nash, Jaco Taute.

Meanwhile, Cillian Gallagher will make his first start of the season for Connacht in their match away to Cardiff.

The 21-year-old Sligo man joins James Cannon in the second-row as head-coach Andy Friend makes 10 changes from last week's victory over Bordeaux.

Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham, Matt Healy and Tiernan O'Halloran all start for the westerners.

Connacht: (15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, David Horwitz, James Mitchell, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, James Cannon, Cillian Gallagher, Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: (16-23) Tom McCartney, Matthew Burke, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, Paul Boyle, Angus Lloyd, Conor Fitzgerald, Stephen Fitzgerald.

Tonight, Conference B leaders Leinster host Scarlets at the R-D-S while Ulster welcome in-form Benetton to Kingspan Stadium.

Both games kick-off at 7.35pm.


