Kleyn's second half score gives Munster narrow win

Munster have moved top of Conference A of the Guinness Pro14.
Jean Kleyn's 63rd-minute try helped the Reds win 8-7 against Dragons at Rodney Parade.
Munster coach Johann van Graan says it was a hard fought win:
"We'll take that win, it was really tough conditions," he said.
"We opted to play against the wind in the first half and then right at the end of the first half it changed the other way around so it was tough.
"They stuck to their plan pretty well. We were lucky at the end with the missed penalty but I thought we closed the game pretty well in the last seven or eight minutes."