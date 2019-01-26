NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kleyn's second half score gives Munster narrow win

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 05:58 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Munster have moved top of Conference A of the Guinness Pro14.

Jean Kleyn's 63rd-minute try helped the Reds win 8-7 against Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Jean Kleyn of Munster goes over to score his side's first try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 14 match between Dragons and Munster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Munster coach Johann van Graan says it was a hard fought win:

"We'll take that win, it was really tough conditions," he said.

"We opted to play against the wind in the first half and then right at the end of the first half it changed the other way around so it was tough.

"They stuck to their plan pretty well. We were lucky at the end with the missed penalty but I thought we closed the game pretty well in the last seven or eight minutes."


