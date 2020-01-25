News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Johnny Sexton impressed by coach Mike Catt’s ‘contagious energy’

Johnny Sexton impressed by coach Mike Catt’s ‘contagious energy’
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 05:00 AM

If Ireland’s attack is half as exciting as the enthusiasm greeting its new coach, then it will not just be Johnny Sexton purring over the results.

The departure of head coach, Joe Schmidt, in November, also left a vacancy for someone to steer Ireland’s offensive gameplan and successor, Andy Farrell, reconnected with former fellow England assistant, Mike Catt.

There had been just one training session ahead of this week’s training camp in Portugal, but Catt’s impact has already generated excitement.

Captain Sexton has been bowled over by the buzz. “The passion he has for the game, you can’t but get excited being around him,” Sexton said. “He called over to meet me and I told my wife I would probably be 20 minutes or a half-hour.

Two hours later, she had to give me a little sneaky text to say, ‘your dinner is ready, can you tell Mike to leave?’

“He loves the game and loves to talk about it. He’s just excited and passionate about bringing our attack forward and he’s got some good ideas. He has a contagious energy,” Sexton said.

Farrell, preparing for his first game as head coach on Saturday, at home to Scotland, has also caught the bug.”He’s the man that you want to progress your ideas, but also his ideas, into the team and how you want them to be, and is that person going to fit with the personnel that you’ve got?

“He’s an ideas man, who gets excited about the attacking game of rugby and I need that; I need to be challenged along the way. I want people throwing ideas at me and giving me a few headaches along the way. I’ll sift through all those and make decisions,” Farrell said.

More on this topic

Graham adds to Scotland woes after Russell exclusionGraham adds to Scotland woes after Russell exclusion

England hold clear-the-air talks over Saracens issue ahead of Six NationsEngland hold clear-the-air talks over Saracens issue ahead of Six Nations

No looking back as McNulty lured by Connacht callNo looking back as McNulty lured by Connacht call

Russell’s Scotland future in doubt as he returns to FranceRussell’s Scotland future in doubt as he returns to France

TOPIC: Six Nations

More in this Section

Graham adds to Scotland woes after Russell exclusionGraham adds to Scotland woes after Russell exclusion

Achilles injury halts Okunbor's AFL progressAchilles injury halts Okunbor's AFL progress

'We don't know where we stand': Potential loopholes undermine new rules'We don't know where we stand': Potential loopholes undermine new rules

England hold clear-the-air talks over Saracens issue ahead of Six NationsEngland hold clear-the-air talks over Saracens issue ahead of Six Nations


Lifestyle

IT IS movie award season and Irish designers and their luxury creations were the stars of the silver screen this week.From red carpet to luxe rugs: Ireland's designers get movie-star treatment

Falsies don’t have to be fiddly, says Katie Wright.5 common myths about false lashes

Hiring professional designers to guide you through a home revamp can get you what you want, which doesn’t necessarily have to be what TV home improvement shows tell us, writes Carol O’Callaghan.What a professional interior designer can do for you when planning a home revamp

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »