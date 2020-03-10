Ireland's Paris trip to be rescheduled for October 30 or 31 – French camp

Ireland's postponed Six Nations finale against France is set to take place on the last weekend of October, according to Les Bleus team manager Raphael Ibanez.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed yesterday the game due to take place next Saturday night has now been put in cold storage as a result of the escalating coronavirus crisis which has hit the country hard.

Ireland's U20 and Women's games against the French followed in being pulled today.

Ireland’s tournament had already been hit by the decision to scratch last Saturday’s game against Italy, which has since been joined by Italy’s game against England in Rome next weekend.

Ibanez says the French camp have been informed the potential Six Nations title decider against Ireland will be played on Friday, October 30, or Saturday, October 31.

"The match is expected to be played on either October 30 or 31, it's what we have understood," Ibanez said at a press conference, in quotes reported by AFP.

England are the current frontrunners to take the title, ahead of second-favourites Ireland, France, and outsiders Scotland.