Ireland U20s target Slam after sealing Six Nations

Ireland 31 - 29 France

Ireland have claimed their first U20 Six Nations title since 2010 and put themselves on the cusp of a Grand Slam with a stylish win at a packed Musgrave Park.

Ireland hadn’t so much as cracked the top two since that last success, but even without their injured captain and out-half against France’s star-studded world champions, they clinched another stunning scalp.

It always seemed a night of possibilities. A night where French players could knock on certain tries, where an inexperienced late call-up could command the attack, and where Ireland’s smallest player could drive back France’s most powerful. A night for hometown heroes and names to be written into the history books.

(It feels) absolutely unbelievable. I can’t put it into words really. The lads stuck in there in a physical battle and came out with the win,” said two-try hero Josh Wycherley, brother of rising Munster star Fineen.

This team has won the hearts of the local rugby public, and vice versa, and they celebrated anew when the title was confirmed with Wales’s loss minutes after the final whistle.

Ireland had received a huge blow only hours before kick-off when out-half Harry Byrne was ruled out due to a hip injury. He joined captain David Hawkshaw in the stand as Garryowen’s Ben Healy, with only six minutes of action to his name, stepped into the breach. What a job he did too, alongside Shannon dynamo Craig Casey.

He nervelessly slotted an early penalty before Jonathan Wren, John Hodnett, and Josh Wycherley’s excellent defence prevented two likely French tries.

Then Ireland struck through that untested 10-12 axis, Healy and Sean French. They superbly slalomed through before Wycherley took advantage of a French lapse to dive over. Healy converted for a 10-0 lead.

Poor clearance kicks allowed France to pour forward and strike for two converted tries. Despite a wonderful tap-tackle by the aptly-named French, Jean-Baptiste Gros finished the first before Carbonel brilliantly set-up and scored the second. 10-14 the score now.

A Healy kick brought Ireland within a point before they dodged a bullet approaching half-time with Martin Moloney’s try-saving tackle followed by de Nardi knocking on a certain try when it was easier to score.

The second half began with relentless Irish pressure. They pounded and pounded at the line, as France conceded three penalty advantages and somehow didn’t have anyone sin-binned before the referee eventually whistled it to a halt.

A head injury to Paul Boudehent resulted in a lengthy stoppage before Healy restored Ireland’s lead, 16-14.

It didn’t last long. France crushed Ireland in a scrum and Carbonel kicked the points.

It was tit-for-tat and, not for the first time, Jake Flannery was at the centre of the next Ireland attack before Casey’s brilliant break set-up another penalty, which Healy kicked.

The Irish scrum was on top of a new-look French front-row now. They earned the field position, Healy made a brave carry, and Wycherley repeated his try-scoring heroics from close range. Healy added the extras to make it 26-17.

Flannery put his body on the line to stop a chance for France, but minutes later, against the run of play, a ball squirmed out of an Irish ruck. Carbonel pounced and ran 60 yards to touch down, although the breathless out-half pushed the conversion wide.

Ireland hit right back, and replacements were to the fore. Rob Russell carried, Healy and Casey made the breaks, and Wycherley’s deputy, Callum Reid, got across for the try. Healy hit the post but still, the lead looked imposing, 31-22.

France made it nervy, though. Arthur Vincent found open space, Kevin Viallard finished off the move, and Carbonel converted.

One play was all that remained. It was a short one. Ireland managed to hold up France, force the maul, the turnover, and the title.

Scorers for Ireland: B Healy (4 pens, 2 cons); J Wycherley (2 tries), C Reid (try).

Scorers for France: L Carbonel (2 try, pen, 3 cons); JB Gros, K Viallard (try).

IRELAND: J Flannery (Munster); A Kernohan (Ulster), L Turner (Leinster), S French (Munster), J Wren (Munster); B Healy (Munster), C Casey (Munster); J Wycherley (Munster), D Tierney-Martin (Connacht), T Clarkson (Leinster); C Ryan (Leinster), N Murray (Connacht); M Moloney (Leinster), S Penny (Leinster), J Hodnett (Munster).

Replacements: C Reid (Ulster) for Wycherley (39-ht, HIA), R Baird (Leinster) for Murray (52), J McKee (Leinster) for Tierney-Martin (66), Reid for Wycherley (66), R Russell (Leinster) for Flannery (66-73, HIA), C Foley (Leinster) for Casey (69), Russell for Kernohan (73).

Unused: R Lomas (Connacht), D McCann (Ulster), J McCarthy (Munster).

FRANCE: A de Nardi; V Pinto, A Vincent, J Delbouis, M Lebel; L Carbonel, Q Delord; JB Gros, R Barka, A Burin; G Maravat, F Vanverberghe; P Boudehent, S Zegueur, J Joseph.

Replacements: M Lemardelet for Boudehent (46, inj), E Eglaine for Gros (55), G Beria for Burin (55), L Zarantonello for Barka (66), A Warion for Vanverberghe (66), M Smaïli for Delbouis (66), K Viallard for Delord (75).

Unused: E Dumortier.

Referee: A Leal (England).