Ireland legend Willie John McBride ‘thrilled’ with CBE

Irish rugby great Willie John McBride says he is “absolutely thrilled” to receive a CBE in the New Year Honours.

McBride — the most decorated player in British and Irish Lions history — has been recognised for services to rugby. The 78-year-old ex-Lions and Ireland skipper was awarded an MBE 47 years ago.

McBride, whose charity work sees him serve as president of the Wooden Spoon Society in Ulster and as vice-president of Riding for the Disabled, lives in Co Antrim.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” he said. “I was very fortunate that I played in an era when there were some wonderful players around like Barry John, Mike Gibson, Phil Bennett, JJ Williams, Gareth Edwards. All the great names of the past.”

McBride won 63 caps for Ireland, including 11 as skipper, but it was the Lions that defined his career. The second-row forward was a Lions tourist on five occasions from 1962 to 1974, helping them beat New Zealand in 1971 and captaining them on an unbeaten South Africa tour three years later, winning 21 games and drawing one.

“I played in a wonderful era of rugby in the four home countries,” he added. “1971 in New Zealand was exceptional. We had a magnificent back-line which absolutely bamboozled the All Blacks.

“And in 1974, it was a wonderful bunch of men who made life very easy for me as captain.”

McBride played in a record 17 Lions Tests, which is eight more than the closest current player — Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones — and he feels it is a mark unlikely to be matched.

“I really can’t see it because rugby players today only play three (Lions) Tests, and we played four,” he said.

“But not only that, rugby seems to physically be demanding a heck of a lot from players, and I don’t know if anyone can be around long enough to play that number of Lions Tests.”

McBride retired from playing in 1975, and was Lions manager on the tour to New Zealand eight years later.