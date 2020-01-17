Here's what's still to play for in the Champions Cup pool stages

POOL 1

A win for already-qualified Leinster at Benetton on Saturday will see the four-time champions finish the pool stage as the No 1-ranked club, with a home quarter-final. A draw would also guarantee a home quarter-final, but a defeat and Leinster will rely on other results. Northampton on 14 points must win in Lyon to be in the shake-up for a best runner-up spot.

POOL 2

Pool winners, Exeter Chiefs, can book a first home quarter-final in their history with a win against La Rochelle at Sandy Park on Saturday. A draw or a defeat, and they’ll be anxiously watching results elsewhere. Glasgow Warriors are qualification outsiders on 12 points, and they’ll almost certainly need a bonus-point win at Sale to have a chance as a best runner-up.

POOL 3

A two-horse race at the top of the table with Clermont (20 points) safely through but on a quest for victory at Harlequins on Saturday to win the pool and to be in the mix for a home quarter-final. Ulster look good for a quarter-final place on 17 points, and a win against Bath in Belfast will secure qualification either as the pool winner or as a best runner-up ranked No 6.

POOL 4

The clash of holders Saracens (14 points) and pool winners, Racing 92 (22 points), on Sunday is shaping up as the match of round. In Paris, Racing are focused on securing a quarter-final while Saracens will be hellbent on a victory that could seal a knockout stage place for a ninth season in a row. Saturday’s results could clarify the qualification situation for both clubs, but expect fireworks at Allianz Park just the same. Meanwhile, Munster (11 points), host Ospreys needing a bonus-point win and divine intervention.

POOL 5

Even though a freakish set of results earlier in the weekend could see Gloucester (14 points) requiring just a losing bonus point to guarantee a quarter-final place at Toulouse on Sunday, all indications are they will need to win to have any hope of qualification. The TOP 14 champions may be already through, but they have a home quarter-final in their sights.