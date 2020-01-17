News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Future extremely bright, declares new Reds chief

Future extremely bright, declares new Reds chief
By Simon Lewis
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Munster’s new chief executive has told the Irish Examiner the team’s disappointing run of form should not detract from the “extremely bright” future he believes is awaiting the province under head coach Johann van Graan.

Cork native Ian Flanagan succeeded Garrett Fitzgerald as Munster Rugby CEO in September having spent his entire career in the sports industry, including five years as Leicester City commercial director, during which time the Foxes rose from Championship also-rans to Premier League champions in 2016.

Having grown up within walking distance of Musgrave Park, Flanagan is well aware of the expectation surround Munster but in a wide-ranging and exclusive interview to be published in tomorrow’s Irish Examiner, he said that despite just two wins from eight games and the prospect of Champions Cup elimination at the end of the pool stage this weekend, the Red Army of supporters has every right to have high expectations.

“I would never accuse anyone involved with Munster or supportive of Munster of expecting too much. They should expect too much,” said Flanagan.

“We expect everything of ourselves. We want to be the best and we expect to be the best, that’s what drives us every day.

"That’s why I’ve come back. That’s why Johann has come from South Africa and why the other guys (assistant coaches Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree) have come.

I cannot explain to you adequately how ambitious we are for this club because we think we genuinely are unique.

"We genuinely think we can be the biggest club in the world if we do the right things. That is the ambition.

“Now, whether we get there, how long it takes us to get there, because obviously we’re competing with different systems, different salary caps, the billionaire element in England and France to compete with as well, but we want to be the best.

"That is the ambition, that is what gets us out of bed every day and so, no, they don’t expect too much of us because we expect that and more of ourselves.”

Flanagan believes Munster are currently finding life difficult on the pitch due to inconsistent selection enforced by IRFU player welfare policies following the World Cup last September and October, but the Ballyphehane native is already looking beyond this season.

“Effectively we’re trying to cram a 13-month season into 12 months a year in World Cup years so that is always a balancing act.

“So look, I know we’ve lost a couple of games and every time Munster lose a game, people are disappointed.

“We’re also disappointed by that but it doesn’t detract from the knowledge that we’re doing the right things, that we’re headed in the right direction and that the future is extremely bright,” said Flanagan.

READ MORE

Donal Lenihan: Where has Munster's ability to escape tight spots gone?

More on this topic

Dead rubber or not, this one is for the fansDead rubber or not, this one is for the fans

Fry-ups out for Munster as turmeric juice hits menuFry-ups out for Munster as turmeric juice hits menu

Ronan O'Gara: Munster lack killer nous to turn three into sevenRonan O'Gara: Munster lack killer nous to turn three into seven

Colm McMahon appointed Munster's new Head of Rugby DevelopmentColm McMahon appointed Munster's new Head of Rugby Development

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Breen and Nagle still to finalise plans for 2020Breen and Nagle still to finalise plans for 2020

Ronan O'Gara: Munster lack killer nous to turn three into sevenRonan O'Gara: Munster lack killer nous to turn three into seven

Brendan O'Brien: Finding balance between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’Brendan O'Brien: Finding balance between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’

Reece James signs new five-and-a-half-year deal with ChelseaReece James signs new five-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »