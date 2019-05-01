NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

French clubs battling to secure Ronan O’Gara's services

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 01:45 PM

Ronan O’Gara is at the centre of a TOP14 battle for his services next season between La Rochelle and former club Racing 92.

The former Munster and Ireland fly-half, currently in his second season as an assistant coach to Scott Robertson at Super Rugby champions Crusaders in Christchurch, has been linked in the French media with a role in Jono Gibbes’s coaching set-up at La Rochelle, whose current backs coach Xavier Garbajosa will leave at the end of this season.

Racing want O’Gara, meanwhile, to replace backs coach Laurent Labit, who will be leaving the Parisian club to join Fabien Galthie’s new France coaching ticket. The Corkman worked with both Labit and his joint head coach Laurent Travers as Racing’s defence coach following the end of his playing career in 2013.

Travers is set to become director of rugby at Racing when Labit departs and while he confirmed both O’Gara and Gonzalo Quesada, also a former Racing assistant, were under consideration to rejoin the staff, he also suggested that the Irish legend may already have committed his future elsewhere.

“For the moment, nothing is concrete yet but it's true that they are part of the short-list,” Travers told news agency AFP.

“Ronan, I worked with him at Racing recently and I get on very well with him. The challenge would have interested him but unfortunately he told me we arrived too late because he had already given his word to another club. Out of respect, I did not ask him which one.

“Regarding Gonzalo, he knows the club and we have traded several times. I will not deny that there are contacts.

“What I can say is that next season, in addition to me, we will have a forward coach, a three-quarter coach who will also be responsible for the attack and the strategy with me, and a coach of the defence. The staff will not be bloated but everyone will have a well-defined mission.”

READ MORE

Chris Farrell says Munster must be ruthless

More on this topic

Jack Carty on four-man shortlist for Players' Player of the Year Award

Allow the club game to wither at your peril — and here’s why...

Wales head coach Warren Gatland ‘sick of reading’ Shaun Edwards speculation

AIL roundup: O’Brien looks to follow in brother’s winning steps

More in this Section

How strategic thinking could solve provincial Rubik’s Cube

Morrissey and Limerick want to be more than one-hit wonders

Judd Trump in complete control against Stephen Maguire

Rain will suit Bellshill, but Photo clearly the one to beat


Lifestyle

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

Why Buenos Aires is the vintage beauty who’ll never lose her looks

Seven snacks you didn’t know were vegan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »