NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Fans react to Ireland's opening Six Nations loss to England

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 06:53 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Ireland's Six Nations campaign got off to a bad start in the Aviva today with a 32-20 loss to visitors, England.

Viewers on this side of the pond weren't pleased by how well the England team was performing throughout the game.

But we can all agree it was a nail-biter of a game.

Thankfully the Ireland fans found some comic relief.

Of course, there were lots of jokes about Brexit thrown in for good measure.

Hard luck, lads.


KEYWORDS

SportRugbySix Nations

Related Articles

Exceptional England give Ireland a taste of their own medicine

Kinghorn hat-trick helps Scotland seal bonus point win over Italy

Strap yourself in for exhilaration, excitement, anxiety, and trepidation

9 lives: Murray and Youngs look for spring spark

More in this Section

No issue with my temperament, says Owen Farrell

Nicolas Pepe scores stunner as Lille thrash Patrick Vieira’s Nice

Wales open Six Nations campaign with win in France

Ireland U20s come from 11 points down to earn bonus-point win over England U20s


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »