News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Connacht’s McCartney to hang up boots

Connacht’s McCartney to hang up boots
By John Fallon
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Another member of Connacht’s victorious PRO12 squad is set to retire with hooker Tom McCartney about to bring the curtain down on six years at the Sportsground.

His retirement, due in a couple of months, will mean that by the start of next season over half of the squad which captured Connacht’s only ever trophy when they defeated Leinster four years ago will have departed the Sportsground.

The 34-year-old, who has returned to New Zealand with his wife and children following the suspension of the season, made 112 appearances for Connacht after being brought to Galway by his former Auckland Blues coach Pat Lam.

He may return if the season resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic but his appearance against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup in January could turn out to be his last game for Connacht.

McCartney quickly became a leader in the dressing room and a big favourite with fans when he arrived in 2014 as Lam moulded Connacht into a serious side which captured silverware for the first time when they defeated Leinster 20-10 in the Pro12 final at Murrayfield four years ago.

And with lock Aly Muldowney retiring from Lam’s Bristol Bears this season, McCartney will become the seventh member of the 23-man squad who were on duty that day in Murrayfield to hang up his boots with Ronan Loughney, John Muldoon, Eoin McKeon, JP Cooney, and Andrew Browne having also bowed out. And with Robbie Henshaw, AJ MacGinty, John Cooney, Shane O’Leary, Jake Heenan, and Rodney Ah You having also moved on, it means just 10 of the squad which made history in 2016 will be at the Sportsground next season.

READ MORE

Lukewarm response to Laporte's plan for Club World Cup

More on this topic

PRO14 chiefs defend decision to suspend seasonPRO14 chiefs defend decision to suspend season

Rugby grapples with coronavirus shutdownRugby grapples with coronavirus shutdown

Farrell not ruling Carbery out of Aussie tourFarrell not ruling Carbery out of Aussie tour

Connacht topple Southern Kings despite Peter Robb’s early red cardConnacht topple Southern Kings despite Peter Robb’s early red card

TOPIC: Pro14

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Coronavirus wrap: Wayne Rooney and Gordon Taylor answer football’s criticsCoronavirus wrap: Wayne Rooney and Gordon Taylor answer football’s critics

The dawn of a fascinating new chapter for Irish footballThe dawn of a fascinating new chapter for Irish football

Michael Moynihan: Letter on an anniversaryMichael Moynihan: Letter on an anniversary


Lifestyle

Easy and cost-effective ways you can spruce up your home. By Carol O’CallaghanStaying in is the new going out: Easy and cost-effective ways to spruce up your home

Need a funny, hopeful read? Hannah Stephenson rounds up the best.10 uplifting books to cheer you up on dark days

Esther N McCarthy put the call out to Irish crafters and grafters this week. Let's support our local makers, all of these are available onlineWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

Shane Johnson takes a look (and listen) at two recent electronic full-lengths.Album reviews: Wajatta and Takeleave provide beats and pieces

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »