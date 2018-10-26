Connacht want quick recovery from Shark bite

By John Fallon

Connacht backs’ coach Nigel Carolan believes the game at Ospreys this evening could have huge consequences for Conference A. The 2016 PRO14 champions make the trip to the unusual location in Bridgend for a clash with their Welsh rivals at Morganstone Brewery Field.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made nine changes to his side after their disappointing 34-13 defeat away to Sale Sharks in the Challenge Cup last weekend. Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion is back from injury and starts, while Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux are also named in the first 15, having made Joe Schmidt’s 42-man November internationals squad.

Picture: Inpho

Connacht lie fifth in their conference, but just three points behind second-placed Ospreys.

“It’s an away game for them as well. The fact it is at a neutral venue it takes the advantage that they would have had at Swansea away,” said Carolan. “I see it as a season shaper. To get a win and take something from them. These games against the teams that are in your conference, it can have a big swing. It can have a massive shape on your season. By winning, you deny them the access up the ladder as well. That’s why it is really important that we go over fully focused on taking maximum points if we can and denying them as much as possible.

“The two games against Sale and Bordeaux, we knew that was an opportunity, looking at minutes and how guys were training and playing. Guys need a break and we also needed to build some depth in the squad, with that in mind and this game in mind.

There are four changes in the backline, where Aki is back in at inside-centre instead of Kyle Godwin. Colm de Buitléar loses out to Cian Kelleher on the left wing. The new half-back pairing has a familiar look, with Marmion and Jack Carty adding their experience.

Up front, hooker Tom McCarthy and Ireland tighthead Bealham come into a strong front row. Lock Roux will look to add his bulk at scrum time, while Sean O’Brien begins at blindside flanker and Paul Boyle is back at No 8.

Carolan became assistant coach to Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke with the Ireland U20s in 2008 and he is looking forward to renewing rivalries.

“He has got a great rugby brain,” said Carolan. “He expects very high standards from his players and himself and as such that’s how he drives it. He has brought in some really positive coaching resources. They are getting results and taking scalps. We have to make sure we are not one of them.”

OSPREYS:

D Evans; H Dirksen, C Allen, T Thomas Wheeler, K Giles; S Davies, H Morgan; R Jones, S Otten, T Botha; L Ashley, J King; D Lydiate, O Cracknell, R McCusker.

Replacements:

S Baldwin, G Thomas, A Jeffries, J Ratti, G Volpi, M Aubrey, J Hook, T Williams.

CONNACHT:

T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, T Farrell, B Aki, C Kelleher; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; S O’Brien, J Butler, P Boyle.

Replacements:

S Delahunt, C O’Donnell, C Carey, J Cannon, C Fainga’a, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, K Godwin.