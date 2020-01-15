Colm McMahon appointed Munster's new Head of Rugby Development

Munster have appointed Colm McMahon as the province’s new Head of Rugby Development.

McMahon, who started the season as interim forwards coach with the senior team ahead of Graham Rowntree’s arrival following the end of Georgia’s World Cup campaign, had been an Elite Development Officer with the Munster academy for nine years.

He succeeds Ultan O’Callaghan, who has taken up a new role with the IRFU after 20 years on the Munster staff.

Clare native McMahon, who played for Shannon and Munster, joined his province as a coach development officer in 2009 and has worked both across the provincial player pathway, including the sevens, and with Ireland age-grade sides at Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

Munster Rugby today announced the appointment and thanked O’Callaghan “for his outstanding service to the province”, wishing him well in his new role.