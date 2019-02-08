Chris Ashton returns for England as Mathieu Bastareaud comes in for France

Chris Ashton has been recalled to the England team to play France at Twickenham on Sunday.

It will be the former Saracens and Toulon winger's first Six Nations start since 2013.

He takes the place of Jack Nowell as one of two changes from the side that beat Ireland.

Courtney Lawes comes in for the injured lock Maro Itoje

Mathieu Bastareaud is back in the French starting 15.

The Toulon centre was sensationally left out of the squad which lost to Wales on the opening weekend, but returns as one of six changes.

Bastareaud forms a new look centre partnership with La Rochelle's Geoffrey Doumayrou