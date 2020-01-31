News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brandon Nash leads Crescent past Bandon challenge

File photo of Brandon Nash in action for Crescent.
By Charlie Mulqueen
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 05:18 PM

Crescent Comprehensive 27 - 12 Bandon Grammar

Crescent Comprehensive overcame a determined challenge by Bandon Grammar School in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup at Thomond Park to qualify for a semi-final meeting with either Rockwell or Ardscoil Ris.

On this performance, the Limerick side looks well capable of making an impression in the latter stages of the competition given that they scored four tries of the highest quality while also forced to display their defensive strengths having been confined to their own half of the field for lengthy periods.

In left wing and captain Brandon Nash (a brother of Munster’s Calvin), Crescent had a real match-winner. He scored his side’s first two tries and always looked a threat. Crescent’s other tries came from Jed O’Dwyer and substitute Luke Ryan while out-half Ciaran Campbell contributed two conversions and a penalty.

Bandon were harshly treated by the scoreboard. They led 7-5 midway through the first half and were well in contention until the closing stages when Crescent ran in two tries. Bandon’s try scorers were Peter Symington and Aaron O’Reilly, one of which Dylan Hicks converted.

Crescent: R Godfrey; H Ezomo, J O’Dwyer, A O’Connor, B Nash capt; C Campbell, J McEnery; F Casserley, L O’Grady, A Condon, J Somers, C Benson, C Clery, A Aherne, C Kelly.

Subs used: M Fitzgerald, L Ryan, M Molloy, S Hogan, J Power.

Bandon: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, A O’Reilly, P Symington, D Lynch; D Hicks, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, M Connolly capt, M Ruairi, S Coughlan, D Abat, S Nnamani, B Kingston, C Miskella.

Subs used: R O’Callaghan, J L’Estrange, A McCarthy, H Forsey, G O’Tuama.

Referee: Niall Kendall (MAR).

