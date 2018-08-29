Billy Holland on 11th pre-season: ‘They don’t flog you until you’re broken anymore’

By Charlie Mulqueen

Pulling on the red jersey of Munster has become second nature for Billy Holland.

Yet it’s an honour that he never takes from granted.

Holland, 33 this month, is itching now for another season where his versatility as a second-row forward and number six make him an invaluable member of Johann van Graan’s squad. The 6ft 3inch, 17½-stone Cork Con man can’t wait for Saturday’s visit of the South African Cheetahs to Thomond Park and the commencement of a new campaign.

Though the colour of the jersey may be the same, the appliance of science in terms of preparation is unrecognisable from when Holland began his provincal adventure.

This is my 11th senior pre-season but I also did development and academy pre-seasons so I’m wearing a Munster kit of some sort since 2004,” Holland said.

“It’s phenomenal how the preparation for the new season has changed. It’s hard to describe, it’s so scientific. They get data from our GPS and it allows them to monitor what we’re doing. They don’t flog you until you’re broken anymore. The idea with GPS is that they can learn whether to pull back or learn to push forward. GPS is factual. It tells you exactly what you do in a rugby match. Our sessions are very tough but you know there’s science behind them.”

When people observe modern-day professional outfits go through their training programmes, especially at the beginning of a season, they inevitably wince at the apparent severity of it all.

Holland has no complaints.

“Gone are the days when you do nothing for four weeks,” he explains of a professional player’s summer holidays. “You might get through your fitness test on day one but you’d fall apart straight afterwards otherwise. I would take two weeks of absolute rest and then tip away for another two weeks.