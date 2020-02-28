News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Baird and Kearney hat-tricks see Leinster break Munster's PRO14 winning record

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 09:55 PM

Leinster 55 Glasgow 19

A global pandemic may be the only thing that can stop Leinster this season, if Friday night’s nine-try win over Glasgow at the RDS is anything to go by.

Scott Fardy and Ryan Baird of Leinster celebrate at the RDS Arena. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Hat tricks for 20-year-old lock Ryan Baird and Dave Kearney, two for James Lowe, and one for Scott Fardy lit up the RDS as Leo Cullen’s men maintained their 100% record this season.

Without their frontline Ireland stars, Leinster still had too much for the Scots, registering a 19th win in all competitions this season, and breaking Munster’s 2011 record of 14 consecutive Guinness PRO14 wins in doing so.

Glasgow were the last team to beat Leinster in the league - 10 months ago - but the prospect of a repeat never seemed likely after Leinster raced into a two-try lead in the opening 12 minutes.

The first came before the four-minute mark when academy player Baird shoved home from close range. Leinster carved through the Glasgow defence at will and it was no surprise when Dave Kearney crossed the line minutes later, with Harry Byrne’s long pass out wide giving the winger an easy run home.

Tommy Seymour delivered a quick reply after some clever play from Peter Horne at the back of a ruck created space that allowed the winger to race home.

But Leinster replied instantly with James Lowe touching down on the half-hour, with Scott Fardy showing great skill to offload to the flying Kiwi out wide. Leinster’s forwards were showing their creative side and Fardy got in on the tries just before half time to earn the try bonus point.

Kyle Steyn sidestepped Hugo Keenan to score Glasgow’s second just after the restart but Leinster replied in ruthless fashion, with five second-half tries of their own.

Lowe finished off a wonderful passing move for the first, before 6’6” lock Baird showed his own pace - racing home from 40m for his second.

Baird finished his hat-trick from close range, and Kearney joined him with two late tries to rub salt into Glasgow’s wounds.

Scorers: Leinster – Tries: R Baird (3), D Kearney (3), J Lowe (2), S Fardy, Cons: H Byrne (3), C Frawley (2)

Glasgow scorers – Tries: T Seymour, K Steyn, A Allan. Cons: P Horne (2)

LEINSTER: H Keenan; D Kearney, J O’Brien, J Tomane, J Lowe (Rep: F McFadden, 65); H Byrne (Rep: C Frawley, 61), L McGrath (Rep: J Gibson-Park, 58); P Dooley (Rep: J Aungier, 60), S Cronin (Rep: J Tracy, 53), M Bent (Rep: M Milne, 60), R Baird, S Fardy (c), J Murphy (Rep: R Ruddock, 53), W Connors (Rep: J Dunne, 65), M Deegan.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: G Bryce; T Seymour (Rep: N Matawalu, 46), H Jones, N Grigg, K Steyn, G Horne (Rep: R Jackson, 66) P Horne (Rep: J Dobie, 66) ; A Seiuli (Rep: A Allan, 66), G Turner (Rep: M Dolokoto, 66) D Rae (Rep: E McQuillin, 55), R Harley, T Swinson (Rep: A Davidson, 40), R Wilson (Rep: C Gibbins, 59), T Gordon, M Fagerson.

Referee:- Nigel Owens (WRU).

