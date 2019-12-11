News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Arno Botha suspended for three weeks

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 03:44 PM

Munster back-row Arno Botha has been suspended for three weeks.

He was red-carded by referee Romain Poite in the final moments of Munster's 10-3 Champions Cup win over Saracens for leading with his forearm, making contact with the throat of Nick Tompkins while carrying the ball.

An independent disciplinary committee heard submissions from Botha, who accepted the red card decision, Munster's legal representative Pat Barriscale, team manager Niall O’Donovan, and EPCR Disciplinary Officer Liam McTiernan.

The committee deemed the foul play reckless and at the mid-range entry point of the law against 'striking with the arm', which would mean a six-week sanction.

Due to there being no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player’s guilty plea and timely expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum, halving it to three weeks.

He will miss Munster's return game against Saracens and two PRO14 games, against Connacht and Leinster.

Munster's Pool 4 opponents Ospreys will also have to do without full-back Dan Evans for their game against Racing 92.

He was suspended for four weeks for striking Teddy Thomas with his boot.

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

