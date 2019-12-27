News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘A double Christmas’: Late Twickenham present for O’Connor and Leinster

‘A double Christmas’: Late Twickenham present for O’Connor and Leinster
Hannah O’Connor. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Daire Walsh
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Leinster star Hannah O’Connor had described the province’s historic clash against Harlequins at Twickenham Stadium tomorrow (7pm) as being like ‘a double Christmas’.

Forming part of a double-header with the Premiership meeting between the Harlequins men and Leicester Tigers, this friendly encounter will be the first women’s club game of its kind to take place at the home of English rugby.

“As any sports person, your dream is to play in the top stadiums within your field. To get the opportunity to go over and play there is just something that you dream of. To get this opportunity, and to be able to team with another double-header, is just fantastic and we’re really excited for it,” O’Connor said.

“We’re aware how momentous an occasion this is. We’re keen on making our mark and making it something that is the first of many. This is another thing to keep us going in the right direction.”

This game will round off a memorable end to 2019 for O’Connor, who made her Ireland debut in last month’s heartbreaking test defeat to Wales. Before that, she played a pivotal role in Leinster’s successful defence of the Interprovincial Championship.

“It’s been brilliant. I couldn’t have asked for it to go much better. The fact that there were five games in the interpros stood to not just me, but a lot of the girls as well. To get that continuity of just being able to play and to get the benefit of playing at the higher level. Then to make my Irish debut as well in November was great to top it all off that way. You just want to keep your setting. You want to keep playing at the top of your game, and wanting to be challenging for spots in both the interprovincial and your national set-up.”

Blackrock College back-row O’Connor is set to receive further opportunities in green after she was recently named - alongside 15 of her provincial team-mates - in the Ireland squad for the forthcoming Women’s Six Nations. Thanks in no small part to the co-operation of national head coach Adam Griggs, Leinster supremo Ben Armstrong has revealed he will be able to call on the vast majority of these players for the visit to London.

“Apart from one injury, we’re okay to take our whole squad across from the interprovincial. We’ll take a strong squad over and certainly it’ll be as good as anything we put out in the interprovincial series,” Armstrong explained. “As soon as I mentioned that it was being proposed, he [Griggs] was all for it. He said ‘listen, let’s work together to get as many people over there’. He’s been fully supportive from the start, which is ideal for him and us.”

More on this topic

Liam Williams leaving Saracens to rejoin ScarletsLiam Williams leaving Saracens to rejoin Scarlets

‘When you look at the rugby schools in Dublin, they’re Man City and we’re Rushden & Diamonds’‘When you look at the rugby schools in Dublin, they’re Man City and we’re Rushden & Diamonds’

Seventh Munster Senior Cup win in eight years for relentless Cork ConSeventh Munster Senior Cup win in eight years for relentless Cork Con

Fitness boost for Munster as props return for Connacht clash, while Casey gets first startFitness boost for Munster as props return for Connacht clash, while Casey gets first start

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Ex-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh RamblersEx-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh Ramblers

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at BournemouthMikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at Bournemouth

Lampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering formLampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering form

Ancelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at EvertonAncelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at Everton


Lifestyle

Being restrained by the boy band code and possibly his age — after all, he was only 16 when he joined One Direction — it took a few years for Harry to really put the style into Styles, writes Paula Burns.How Harry put the style into Styles

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: Never start a pyramid scheme in south Kerry, they’re actually not as thick as they look

A rave experience needn’t be about late nights and loads of drugs, writes Ellie O’Byrne, as she meets organisers and attendees at an event aimed at kids and parents.Meet the people who rave with their kids

Alan O’Riordan looks back at his highlights of the year.Our contributor Alan O’Riordan selects his entertainment highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »