News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Walsh and Smullen the stars of HRI awards

Walsh and Smullen the stars of HRI awards
By Tommy Lyons
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 11:31 PM

Ruby Walsh and Pat Smullen were the stars at last night’s Horse Racing Ireland Awards, each receiving the Racing Hero Award.

Nine-time Flat champion Smullen hung up his boots in early May and was then central to a celebrated fundraising campaign for pancreatic cancer trials, culminating with the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh.

Walsh retired from the saddle with Grade 1 success at the Punchestown Festival. Crowned National Hunt jockey on a record 12 occasions, his record in big jump races around the globe was second to none.

The winning-most rider at Cheltenham, Walsh was leading rider at the Festival on 11 occasions and retired with a record 59 winners at the meeting to his name.

Like Smullen, he enjoyed tremendous success the world over.

There was little surprise when Tiger Roll was announced as the winner of the Horse of the Year Award. A star for many seasons, he created his own history when winning the Aintree Grand National for the second consecutive year, that victory coming hot on the heels a fourth Cheltenham Festival success.

Rachael Blackmore, who finished runner-up in the jockeys’ championship, with a total of 90 winners, and rode two winners at the Cheltenham Festival, including Grade 1 winner Minella Indo, picked up the National Hunt Award, while the National Hunt Achievement Award went to Gavin Cromwell, who saddled Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen.

The Flat Award went to Jessica Harrington, who recorded her best ever tally and had a particularly good season with her juvenile fillies, most notably Group 1 winners Albigna and Millisle.

Cork jockey Wayne Lordan received the Flat Achievement Award, his season including victory in the Newmarket 1000 Guineas aboard Hermosa and a first Breeders’ Cup success, aboard Iridessa.

Another Cork jockey to received recognition for a brilliant season was Darragh O’Keeffe, who took the Emerging Talent Award.

He rode out his claim when winning the Cork National aboard The Gatechecker, having ridden his first winner just 16 months previously.

Billy Lee’s ride aboard Space Traveller in the Boomerang Stakes on Champions Weekend was voted the best of the year, while Naas picked up the Racecourse of the Year accolade and journalist Tony O’Hehir was recognised with the Contribution to the Industry Award.

Colin Bowe, who has dominated the training ranks within point-to-pointing for much of the last decade, took the Point to Point Award.

The winners of the 17th annual awards were:

Irish Racing Hero Award: Pat Smullen & Ruby Walsh

Contribution to the Industry Award: Tony O’Hehir

Horse of the Year Award: Tiger Roll

Emerging Talent Award: Darragh O’Keeffe

National Hunt Award: Rachael Blackmore

National Hunt Achievement Award: Gavin Cromwell

Flat Award: Jessica Harrington

Flat Achievement Award: Wayne Lordan

Point-to-Point Award: Colin Bowe

Ride of the Year Award: Billy Lee

Racecourse of the Year Award: Naas Racecourse

More on this topic

Ruby Walsh: 'I always tried to duck concussion protocol'Ruby Walsh: 'I always tried to duck concussion protocol'

Davy Russell hoping for weekend return after illnessDavy Russell hoping for weekend return after illness

Cheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absenceCheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absence

Ruby Walsh: How can we create more magical meetings?Ruby Walsh: How can we create more magical meetings?

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Disaster averted, but search for Arsenal identity continuesDisaster averted, but search for Arsenal identity continues

Ljungberg and Pellegrini in focus as Arsenal come back to beat West HamLjungberg and Pellegrini in focus as Arsenal come back to beat West Ham

Leinster’s Welsh strongman embracing fresh challengeLeinster’s Welsh strongman embracing fresh challenge

Arsenal fight back as Freddie Ljungberg celebrates first win at West HamArsenal fight back as Freddie Ljungberg celebrates first win at West Ham


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »