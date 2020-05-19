News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shock decision forces Paris racecourses to close

Anita Chambers
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 07:35 PM

Shock decision forces Paris racecourses to close

France Galop has been forced into a reorganisation of its fixture list after the French Government withdrew its approval to race in areas still heavily affected by the coronavirus.

The Government classifies different parts of the country into red and green zones and with Paris in a red area, the likes of ParisLongchamp, Auteuil and Saint-Cloud will no longer be permitted to race.

Racing can continue in the south and west of the country, with France Galop looking to reschedule meetings at alternate venues.

A statement from the authority said: “After obtaining permission to resume racing on Monday, May 11, the parent companies learned during the day that a government decree specifying the terms and conditions for the opening of the racecourses would be published in the next few days.

“This decree should specify that horseracing is indeed carried out in the departments located in the green zones but not in those located in the red zones. The regions in red are Ile-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Grand-Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté.

“While the resumption of racing is reinforced by this decree to be published, the parent companies and the Fédération Nationale des Courses Hippiques deeply regret that the racecourses located in the red zones cannot operate as they have done since May 11.

“The reinforced closed-door protocol and all sanitary measures have also been scrupulously respected since the resumption of racing on May 11. Regular controls have been carried out and have not revealed any problems.

“However, the parent companies take note of this decision, which regulates the conditions for the resumption of horseracing, and will apply the new directives from Thursday.

“Some prefectures, such as Paris, have already anticipated the publication of the decree by notifying France Galop and LeTrot this morning of the decision to prohibit the opening of their racecourses.

“The teams are working on plans to rearrange the May and June calendar and will announce as soon as possible where the races that were scheduled in the red zones will be held. This calendar will be subject to changes as soon as a red department turns green.”

Olivier Delloye, CEO of France Galop, is hopeful no meetings will be lost as a result of the decision.

He tweeted: “I hoped our contingency plans would not be necessary but they will for the forthcoming weeks. B-plan to be released soon. No fixture will be lost – racing goes on but we need to adapt to fast changing (and hard to read) rules.”

ParisLongchamp was scheduled to race on Thursday and it is also due to stage the French Guineas meeting on June 1.

More on this topic

Tattersalls Gold Cup opened to three-year-olds for first time since 1985Tattersalls Gold Cup opened to three-year-olds for first time since 1985

Prize money to be slashed when Irish horseracing resumes next monthPrize money to be slashed when Irish horseracing resumes next month

Ruby Walsh: Earlier start gives racing a huge period to showcase itself and growRuby Walsh: Earlier start gives racing a huge period to showcase itself and grow

Greyhound racing 'at a loss' as horse industry gets green lightGreyhound racing 'at a loss' as horse industry gets green light


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

PFA survey in UK reveals 22% of members are depressed or considered self-harmPFA survey in UK reveals 22% of members are depressed or considered self-harm

'It was a godsend to be back on the grass' — Swiss GAA club among first to return to training'It was a godsend to be back on the grass' — Swiss GAA club among first to return to training

Rowing's return receives 'only positive feedback'Rowing's return receives 'only positive feedback'

Hull left disappointed after private letter to EFL is leakedHull left disappointed after private letter to EFL is leaked


Lifestyle

Ghosts of Tsushima is the first offering in five years from Sucker Punch Productions, who made the anti-hero inFamous series and the excellent Sly Cooper platform games.GameTech: Ghosts of Tsushima offers a promising samurai adventure

Last year Lucinda Williams took her much loved alt-country classic Car Wheels On A Gravel Road on tour for a 20th anniversary run.Lucinda Williams on a new album, losing John Prine, and hanging out with Shane MacGowan

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

Working towards a more sustainable life might seem daunting, but a few directions, checklists and ideas, with some photos to motivate might be the starting point, writes Carol O’CallaghanTurn over a new leaf: Books to inspire you to live a more sustainable life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »