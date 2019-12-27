News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ROOOOARING BULL! Commentator hits piercing note to describe thrilling Leopardstown finish

By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 03:57 PM

Jerry Hannon will do well not to lose his voice after hitting new heights to describe Roaring Bull's come-from-nowhere win in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown.

Jack Kennedy on Roaring Bull celebrates after winning the Paddy Power Chase from second place Fitzhenry, with Barry Geraghty up, during Day Two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
The Kerry race caller was already in a state of excitement as Fitzhenry made a late charge past leader Plan Of Attack before striking an almost ear-splitting note when Roaring Bull appeared just before the line.

The commentary has gone down a treat among race fans:

Hannon even took to his Twitter account to let people know he wasn't in any urgent need for lozenges after the race.

Full race report

Elliott and Kennedy doubled up with Roaring Bull in a pulsating renewal of the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase.

There were several fallers during an incident-packed race, but there were still plenty in with chances rounding the home turn.

Fitzhenry (6-1) looked set to deliver for favourite-backers after fighting his way to the front from the final fence, but 16-1 shot Roaring Bull finished with a flourish to get up in the dying strides.

“I feel sorry for Paul Nolan (trainer of Fitzhenry), who is a very good friend of mine. I was watching the race out on the track with Paul and I was cheering his horse on because I thought I was gone,” said Elliott.

“Next thing, with about 50 yards to go, I saw my lad flying and I sort of bit my tongue and said nothing.

“It’s great for everyone in the yard, but I’m a bit gutted for Paul.”

PA

