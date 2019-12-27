ROOOOARING BULL! Commentator hits piercing note to describe thrilling Leopardstown finish

Jerry Hannon will do well not to lose his voice after hitting new heights to describe Roaring Bull's come-from-nowhere win in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown.
The Kerry race caller was already in a state of excitement as Fitzhenry made a late charge past leader Plan Of Attack before striking an almost ear-splitting note when Roaring Bull appeared just before the line.
The commentary has gone down a treat among race fans:
What a finish... and what a commentary! 😲
Race caller Jerry Hannon discovers a whole new octave as the enigmatic Roaring Bull comes from nowhere to land the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase at @LeopardstownRC - now someone go and get that man a glass of water! 🥤 pic.twitter.com/lFRoJsjnzz— Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2019
Hannon even took to his Twitter account to let people know he wasn't in any urgent need for lozenges after the race.
All is well mo chairde!🐮— Jerry Hannon (@jhracingcomm) December 27, 2019
Full race report
Elliott and Kennedy doubled up with Roaring Bull in a pulsating renewal of the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase.
There were several fallers during an incident-packed race, but there were still plenty in with chances rounding the home turn.
Fitzhenry (6-1) looked set to deliver for favourite-backers after fighting his way to the front from the final fence, but 16-1 shot Roaring Bull finished with a flourish to get up in the dying strides.
“I feel sorry for Paul Nolan (trainer of Fitzhenry), who is a very good friend of mine. I was watching the race out on the track with Paul and I was cheering his horse on because I thought I was gone,” said Elliott.
“Next thing, with about 50 yards to go, I saw my lad flying and I sort of bit my tongue and said nothing.
“It’s great for everyone in the yard, but I’m a bit gutted for Paul.”
PA