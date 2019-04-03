NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Elliott confirms Russell for Tiger Roll in Grand National

Davy Russell riding Tiger Roll celebrates winning The JCB Triumph Hurdle Race during Cheltenham Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham racecourse on March 14, 2014 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
By Keith Hamer
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Gordon Elliott has confirmed riding plans for all 13 of his intended Randox Health Grand National runners. Big-race favourite Tiger Roll will, of course, be ridden again by Davy Russell as they bid to win the National for the second year in succession.

Elliott has, however, also finalised jockeys for all his contenders as he readies a formidable battalion for Saturday, which is set to break the record for the number of National runners from the same stable.

The Irish trainer told herald.ie: “Davy Russell rides Tiger Roll, Keith Donoghue rides Outlander and Paddy Mullins is on Don Poli.

Jamie Codd rides Mala Beach, Dounikos is Jack Kennedy, Denis O’Regan rides A Toi Phil - and Noble Endeavor is Mark Enright.

"Sean Bowen will ride Monbeg Notorious, Andrew Ring is on Blow By Blow, JJ Slevin rides General Principle, Robbie Power is on Jury Duty, Luke Dempsey on Folsom Blue and Robbie Dunne is on Bless The Wings.”

Tiger Roll is a general 7-2 favourite to emulate the great Red Rum by becoming the first back-to-back National winner since 1974.

“I couldn’t be happier with them and I’m looking forward to running them all and hopefully we’ll get a bit of luck. They are in good order, and obviously our main chance is with Tiger Roll again.

“I don’t know if he can do it again - everybody that has ever watched the Grand National knows that you need a lot of luck in the race - but I do know I couldn’t be happier with the horse since (his win in the Glenfarclas Chase at) Cheltenham.”

O'Driscoll: Beirne 'milking' penalty 'not a good look for our game'

Elliott’s other hopes are all 20-1 or bigger, but he added: “They’re all in good form - Jury Duty was very good (on his last run) in Down Royal, so he is going there in good order. Mala Beach needed rain - but it looks as if they’ll get a bit before Saturday.

“We discussed jockeys with Michael and Eddie O’Leary (of principal owners Gigginstown House Stud), because obviously they have a lot of runners in the race, and Patrick’s (Mullins) name came up - so we were happy to go with that.”

