Munster outhalf JJ Hanrahan joins Duncan Casey and Duncan Williams.





What are Munster players doing at the moment?

The tough transition to schools rugby at Rockwell.

How Dylan Hartley looked after him at Northampton.

Readjusting to life when he returned to Munster.

Rassie unlike anyone he'd ever encountered.

How he hit rock bottom last season after a nightmare against Zebre.

Learning to cope with the mental pressure.

Finding his flow.

And much more....