O’Donovan brothers advance to European semi-finals

By James O’Connor

Cork brothers Gary and Paul O’Donovan have booked their place in the lightweight double sculls semi-finals at the European Rowing Championships in Glasgow.

The Olympic silver-medalists, two weeks after winning gold at the World Cup in Lucerne, easily overcame crews from France, Ukraine, Czech Republic, and Switzerland to qualify for the A/B semi-finals tomorrow morning.

Fellow Skibbereen duo Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll continued their adjustment to the heavyweight grade by qualifying for the A/B semi-finals in the pairs.

A fourth-place finish in their heat behind Belarus, Great Britain, and Netherland meant a repechage was required later with just two crews qualifying directly.

The Irish pair took second place to in that repechage and now progress to the A/B semi-finals today.

The lightweight women’s double of Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey also produced a fourth-place result in their race, meaning they too face the repechage, which takes place at 10am today. Only the top two will progress through to the final with remaining boats contesting the B final.

No semi-finals are scheduled for this event.