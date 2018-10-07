Home»Sport

Nurmagomedov’s team released as McGregor declines to press charges following post-fight attack

Sunday, October 07, 2018 - 08:55 AM

Update - 8.50am: Conor McGregor has declined to press charges against three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team after they attacked him following his defeat in Las Vegas.

The three men who were arrested have now been released.

Khabib Nurmagomedov apologised to the commission at a press conference this morning but said he does not understand why people are talking about his actions.

Conor Mcgregor had spoken about Nurmagomedov's religion and his father.

Earlier: Three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching team have been arrested and taken to a Las Vegas Police Station after a brawl broke out following his win over Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov defeated the Notorious McGregor in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke midway through the fourth round after which he jumped over the Octagon and attacked the Irishman’s training partner, Dillon Danis.

With all eyes on the situation, members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage took advantage and made their way into the Octagon and attacked a stricken McGregor.

He sustained several blows to the face before police officers intervened.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White revealed that three members of Nurmagomedov’s team have “been taken to jail”.

Three of his guys have been arrested, I believe they're being taken to jail right now.

Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor is "OK" after the attack following his defeat.

He aslo confirmed that Conor Mcgregor had been given his paycheck of $3m (€2,600,895) while Nurmagomedov’s pay of $2m (€1,733,930) had been withheld.

- Digital Desk


