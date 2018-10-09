Kenny Cunningham enters talks to become next St Pat’s manager

By John Fallon

Ex-Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham could be about to embark on his first foray into management after meeting St Patrick’s Athletic about the vacancy created by Liam Buckley’s recent departure.

The 47-year-old faces competition from former Saints player Pat Fenlon and Paul Doolin for the job but is understood to have impressed the club hierarchy with his drive and ambition for the League of Ireland outfit.

Club owner Garrett Kelleher is seeking new boss after Buckley quit two weeks after seven years at the helm with three games remaining.

Caretaker manager Ger O’Brien, Buckley’s former assistant, took charge for Friday’s 1-1 draw against newly-elected champions Dundalk but it’s believed he is not under consideration.

Cunningham, who won 72 caps between 1996 and 2005, still lives in England but has been seeking a move into management.

He obtained his Uefa Pro Licence in 2010 and has filled brief coaching roles Ireland’s U19s and the League of Ireland selection.

The Dubliner is currently a pundit for Newstalk 106 and Virgin Media Sports.