Thorbjorn Olesen continues Ryder Cup push as Jamieson and Waring set the pace in Gothenburg

By Paul Casey and Carl Field

Scott Jamieson and Paul Waring share the halfway lead in the Nordea Masters as Thorbjorn Olesen maintained his challenge for a Ryder Cup qualifying place in Gothenburg.

Scotland’s Jamieson added a “Kamikaze” 65 to his opening 64 at Hills Golf Club to finish 11 under par, a total matched by England’s Waring thanks to three birdies in the last five holes in his 63.

Olesen is alongside former world number one Martin Kaymer in a six-way tie for seventh, which would be enough to overhaul Ian Poulter in the final automatic qualifying place in European captain Thomas Bjorn’s team to face the United States at Le Golf National next month.

Starting on the back nine, Olesen carded five birdies in the space of seven holes to race to the turn in 29, before recording two bogeys and a birdie on the inward half in his 66.

The first 11 or 12 holes were really tough,” said Olesen, who is good friends with fellow Dane Bjorn. “The wind was blowing like yesterday afternoon so it was quite tricky.

“I would like to keep playing like I did today over the next few days. If I can keep swinging the club the way I did today think I’ll have a chance on Sunday.”

Meanwhile Kilkenny star Mark Power faces Englishman Joseph Pagdin at Royal Portrush this morning with a place in the Boys Amateur Championship semi-finals at stake.

The 18-year-old double former Irish Boys Amateur Open champion is now the last man standing for Ireland.

He powered past Italian Simone Armando Colozza 6&5 in the second round before going on to book his place in the last eight with a 4&2 victory over Jerry Ji of the Netherlands – who himself had earlier seen off Dundalk man Eoin Murphy 2&1.

Lisburn’s Robinson had come through his second round clash with Javier Barcos Garbayo in dramatic fashion on the 20th, but found Garbayo’s compatriot Jose Luis Ballester one challenge too far as he went down 3&1.

Smith (Mullingar) lost out 2&1 against Italian Filippo Celli in the second round.

Pagdin, meanwhile, eliminated defending champion Pedro Lencart of Portugal on the 19th before then edging past Australian Jose De Sousa on the final green.

- Ireland’s Seamus Power is in danger of losing his PGA Tour card after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro last night. Waterford’s Power was three over as he added a 69 to his first round 74.

Pádraig Harrington’s 73 left him two over and outside the cut.