Shane Lowry makes fine start in Canada

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 08:25 AM

Shane Lowry is tied for second at the RBC Canadian Open after a superb opening round of 64 at the Hamilton Country Club in Ontario last night.

Lowry hit birdies on 11, 12, 14, and 17.

2011 PGA champion Keegan Bradley fired a seven under par 63 to lead the event.

Rory McIlroy also impressed, firing five birdies and two bogeys in a solid opening round 67,

Meanwhile Tiger Woods has been paired with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose for the first two rounds of the US Open next week, while Rory McIlroy will play with Spain’s Jon Rahm and Australia’s Marc Leishman.

Masters champion Woods will tee off on Thursday after the United States Golf Association announced times for the first 36 holes.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell will play together.

A field of 156 players will play 18 holes on June 13 and 14 before the cut at the par-71 Pebble Beach course.

Elsewhere, Martin Kaymer is the latest Major winner to join the star-studded field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, with the former World Number One teeing it up at Lahinch Golf Club for the first time from July 4 to July 7.

The German joins fellow Major champions Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, and Danny Willett, who have already confirmed their participation in the second Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai season, as the 34-year-old looks to better his tied fifth finish at the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

