News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Killorglin Golf Club closes after 28 years

By Simon Lewis
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 06:44 PM

Killorglin Golf Club, home to one of Kerry’s most scenic courses, has been closed after 28 years, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Killorglin Golf Club closes after 28 years

There is no indication of the closure on the club’s website and the Golfing Union of Ireland has not received official word but it is understood that the members-run club was wound up last weekend.

Members took over the management of the club and its operation on a lease from its original owner, Billy Dodd, in 2018, assuming responsibility for the staging of competitions to the bar and catering, course maintenance and running of the clubhouse.

Though the closure came before Tuesday’s decision by golf’s governing bodies the GUI and ILGU to recommend all golf clubs on the island of Ireland shut down with immediate effect until April 19, the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and its effect on wiping out golf tourism is understood to have already gravely impacted Killorglin’s green fees revenue from visitors.

Officers of the club could not be reached for comment.

Killorglin, on the Ring of Kerry, was founded in 1992, with an 18-hole, par 72 parkland course designed by renowned Irish golf architect Eddie Hackett. It has received rave reviews ever since, for its stunning views of Dingle Bay and the MacGillicuddy’s Reeks mountain range as much as the quality of Hackett’s layout.

More on this topic

Making the most of golf in the downtimeMaking the most of golf in the downtime

Well-known Cork businessman posts spoof of golf instruction video Well-known Cork businessman posts spoof of golf instruction video

LPGA postpones three more tournaments and reschedules major championshipLPGA postpones three more tournaments and reschedules major championship

PGA Championship postponed until ‘this summer’PGA Championship postponed until ‘this summer’

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Premiership players could contest league-wide wage cutsPremiership players could contest league-wide wage cuts

Jack Carty: 'I’m hoping my story will help people cope with this crisis'Jack Carty: 'I’m hoping my story will help people cope with this crisis'

Quiz: Name the All-Ireland Football Final man of the match award winnersQuiz: Name the All-Ireland Football Final man of the match award winners

'Sacrifice and compromise' needed as Tokyo Olympics look for new 2021 slot'Sacrifice and compromise' needed as Tokyo Olympics look for new 2021 slot


Lifestyle

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

So, now that we are into our second week staying home and play dates are no longer an option to keep our children entertained you might possibly be finding it hard to keep the children in your house positive and engaged.Learning Points: Get creative to keep the family ticking over

There’s a ‘choreography’ to both your days that you have to accept.Here's some tips to make working from home with your partner run smoothly

The fitness guru speaks to Liz Connor about the viral success of his online P.E lessons and his ambition to get kids moving through uncertain times.Joe Wicks: ‘It’s a confusing time for little people – exercise is a way of forgetting about it’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »