Former Irish Open champion John O'Leary passes away

John O'Leary in action during the 1982 Irish Open. Photo: INPHO / Billy Stickland

European golf veterans have been expressing their sadness for the passing of former Irish Open champion John O’Leary, who has died at the age of 70 following a long illness.

Dubliner O’Leary won the national open at Portmarnock in 1982, the first home player to do so since Christy O’Connor won in 1975 and it would be another 25 years before the feat was repeated when Padraig Harrington won at Adare in 2007.

Padraig Harrington is congratulated by John O'Leary after winning the 2007 Irish Open at Adare Manor. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former Ryder Cup captains Sam Torrance and Paul McGinley both tweeted their reactions to the news of O’Leary’s passing.

Torrance wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of one of my dearest friends and roommate for 10 years on tour. RIP my old pal John O’Leary.”

So sad to hear of the passing of one of my dearest friends and roommate for 10 years on tour RIP my old pal John Oleary pic.twitter.com/VKuBqWJ9H1 — Sam Torrance (@torrancesam) March 26, 2020

And McGinley tweeted: "More sad news in the passing of my friend and fellow Irishman 'Jonno' O'Leary - always a dedicated follower of fashion and all round great guy.”

More sad news in the passing of my friend and fellow Irishman ‘Jonno ‘ O Leary - always a dedicated follower of fashion and all round great guy - what a year 2020 has been so far starting on Jan 2 with Edinburgh Jimmys passing - be lucky everybody in these uncertain times 🍀 pic.twitter.com/PJXSaJ0FtL — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) March 26, 2020

Another former pro DJ Russell wrote: “Sorry to hear John O’Leary has passed away after a long illness, so many happy memories, RIP Johno.”

Current European Tour professional Matt Wallace tweeted: “Spoke to John not so long ago. Helped me at the start of my professional career. RIP J.”

Spoke to John not so long ago. Helped me at the start of my professional career. RIP J. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/2KH86jrs9T — Matt Wallace (@mattsjwallace) March 26, 2020

Earlier in his career, aged 26, O’Leary played in the 1975 Ryder Cup, as Britain and Ireland fell to a ten-point defeat at Laurel Valley, Pennsylvania.

He won the Royal Swazi Open in South Africa that year, and followed it up with victory in the Greater Manchester Open in 1976.

O’Leary took up golf aged 12 when on a family holiday to Butlin’s, at Mosney, Co Meath, and by 15 was down to scratch. He turned professional in 1970 after winning the 1970 South of Ireland Amateur Championship, having finished as runner-up in the Irish Amateur Close the year before.

He also represented Ireland in the European Amateur Team Championship and the World Cup.

He retired as a touring professional after the 1989 season.

He chaired the Tournament Players Committee and subsequently served on the European Tour’s Board of Directors, helping to bring the Ryder Cup to Ireland in 2006.